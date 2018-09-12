Loveratri song 'Rangtaari' lets Aayush Sharma take centre stage, display his dancing skills

After showing off his dancing skills in 'Chogada', Aayush Sharma takes to the stage again in 'Rangtaari', the new song from his Bollywood debut Loveratri. The song finds Sharma stepping it up in an impressive dancing routine, complete with multiple backup dancers, strategic stage lighting and other dramatic effects.

Sung by Dev Negi, this Tanishk Bagchi creation also features a rap from Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is back on the mainstream Bollywood music scene after a hiatus. He has jointly written the rap lyrics with Hommie Dilliwala. Negi, who has sung two of the most popular Bollywood songs in recent times, 'Sweety Tera Drama' and 'Badri Ki Dulhania', lends his voice to Shabbir Ahmed's lyrics.

Warina Hussain, who is also marking her Bollywood debut with the film, does not appear in the song. 'Rangtaari' is therefore an Aayush Sharma show.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is a Salman Khan Films' production. In the romantic drama, Sharma plays a garba teacher based in Baroda while Hussain plays an NRI who comes to India for a short trip. The two meet, fall in love and Sharma ends up following Hussain all the way to London.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 13:01 PM