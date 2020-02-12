Love Aaj Kal: CBFC trims Sara Ali Khan, Kartin Aaryan's intimate scene, mutes expletives from Imitiaz Ali's film

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested several changes to Imitiaz Ali's next, Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Despite receiving a U/A certificate, intimate scenes featuring the actors and expletives have been removed from the final cut, writes India Today.

According to the list, "sexually abusive words" like "a**" and "f***ing" have been muted, while the word "haraamzaado" has been replaced with "saale besharmo."

The lovemaking sequence has been completely eliminated from the film. The length of the kissing scene has been been reduced to a flash. The CBFC has even asked Love Aaj Kal makers to blur out a clip with visuals of a cleavage.

Much like the 2009 movie of the same name, Love Aaj Kal also follows two parallel narratives "separated by decades" but find their common ground in romance. The trailer follows Aaryan as a young school boy and his crush played by newcomer Arushi Sharma. The modern day love story focuses on Khan's Zoe and Aaryan's Veer, who have a tumultous yet passionate relationship. The film also stars Imtiaz’s Highway actor Randeep Hooda.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Khan spoke about being a part of the romantic drama, "Imtiaz sir says love is something that you can never understand completely. It is a journey in itself. As an actor, I am very new, and as a girl, I am very young, and hence, I don’t have much experience. Through the film, I am living this experience, and this is the reason why I wanted to become an actor because our life is limiting. We won’t be able to live all the experiences on our own so I want to live those by playing different characters."

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Ali's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 16:17:15 IST