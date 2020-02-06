Imtiaz Ali responds to Saif Ali Khan's confession of liking 2009 Love Aaj Kal trailer more than that of 2020 reboot

Saif Ali Khan had recently confessed he liked the trailer of his 2009 romantic flick Love Aaj Kal more than the trailer of the new film of the same name, starring his daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aayan. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has helmed both the projects, has now responded to Saif.

Read on Firstpost: What's in a name? Love Aaj Kal borrows its title from the 2009 Imtiaz Ali film; Is it a sequel, reboot or reimagining?

Talking to Mirror about Saif's comment, Imtiaz says, "Saif was emotionally invested in that film. I would be upset if he’d said he liked this trailer better.” Imtiaz also speaks about his "easy equation" with Saif, saying that despite him being the producer, it was often that Imtiaz would ask him to be punctual on set.

Saif also cleared his stance about his comment on the trailer, stating that tried to crack a "mildly competitive joke" with his remark. "I’m saying I kind of liked our more but obviously this is a completely different movie. And I don’t think it’s perhaps right to compare but, of course, the producers have chosen the same name, and I am quite possessive over our film. I don’t want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke. A little bit of teasing is good,” he told Times of India in an interaction.

The trailer of the new movie, which released on 17 January, was met with mixed reactions on social media. Sara Ali Khan even said she was "hurt" when her dialogue delivery was criticised by Twitterati.

Love Aaj Kal is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Imtiaz's Window Seat Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

