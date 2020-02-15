You are here:

Love Aaj Kal box office collection: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's Imtiaz Ali directorial makes Rs 12.40 cr on opening day

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Valentine's Day release Love Aaj Kal packed a hefty punch at the box office on its opening day. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic drama recorded an earning of Rs 12.40 crore on Friday.

Leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh states the film benefited from releasing on Valentine's Day. According to Adarsh, the film performed better in urban circuits and multiplexes but was unable to witness similar traction in tier-2 cities and mass belts. However, whether it is able to collect double-digit figures during its opening weekend remains to be seen.

Love Aaj Kal has also become Aaryan's highest opener now, followed by the comedies from last year, Pati Patni Aur Woh (Rs 9.10 crore) and Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore).

Here are the latest box office figures of Love Aaj Kal

Love Aaj Kal is competing with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Anil Kapoor-starrer Malang, which has collected Rs 41.90 crore nine days after release.

Check out Malang's latest box office figures

#Malang is affected on [second] Fri, partly due to the reduction of screens and shows... Important to grow over the weekend *and* maintain the trend on weekdays... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 41.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2020

The holdover films from previous weeks — Shikara, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman — are also running alongside Love Aaj Kal.

Shikara has approximately amassed Rs 4.95 crore during its opening week, reports Bollywood Hungama. On the third week of its release, Saif Ali Khan's Jawaani Jaaneman has made Rs 27.15 crore in total. It is faring well as compared to Saif's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar, and Laal Kaptaan.

Here are the box office figures of Jawaani Jaaneman

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior currently boasts of a whopping Rs 269.93 crore in its kitty. It is currently the highest-opening film of 2020, followed by Love Aaj Kal, Street Dancer 3D, Malang, and Chhapaak. Here are the top five grossers of this year

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal parts.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2020 12:15:04 IST