Love Aaj Kal 2: Complaint filed against Sara Ali Khan for riding pillion without helmet during film's shoot

A complaint has been filed against Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 in the capital, for riding pillion without a helmet during the shoot. Delhi Police officials have said that necessary action will be taken against the actress after details about the incident are received, perused and verified, reports News18.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where Sara is seen on a bike with Kartik for the shooting of a particular scene. Whereas Kartik was wearing a helmet, the Simmba actress was spotted without one.

Sharing the video, an anonymous complainant tagged Delhi traffic police on Twitter and demanded that action should be taken against Sara for allegedly violating the law. The complainant also urged action be taken against Kartik for being an accessory to the violation.

@dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @CPDelhi

pL note that Sara Ali khan having instagram account https://t.co/UdynVSlm8A

has been riding pillion on a 2 wheeler on the streets of Delhi Without a Head Protective Helmethttps://t.co/YlijE0PodR https://t.co/ctrOxxs7gX

reg No DL 35 CK O215 pic.twitter.com/cT7hPcyqop — Stinger Bee #NyayForIndia (@joerave) March 17, 2019

Please book her and the driver for being an accessory and allowing a violation to take place with full knowledge of the violation thereof vide Section 129/177 MV Act Thank you https://t.co/3liqh5KO87 pic.twitter.com/iuV9ERUso2 — Stinger Bee #NyayForIndia (@joerave) March 17, 2019

She also became subject of heavy trolling on social media because of the incident.

Not long ago, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen riding pillion without a helmet in Mumbai, a day after the release of his film Sonchiriya. However, no police action was taken.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 10:43:56 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.