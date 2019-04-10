You are here:

Love Aaj Kal 2: Complaint filed against Sara Ali Khan for riding pillion without helmet during film's shoot

FP Staff

Apr 10, 2019 10:14:29 IST

A complaint has been filed against Sara Ali Khan, who is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 in the capital, for riding pillion without a helmet during the shoot. Delhi Police officials have said that necessary action will be taken against the actress after details about the incident are received, perused and verified, reports News18.

Love Aaj Kal 2: Complaint filed against Sara Ali Khan for riding pillion without helmet during films shoot

A complaint has been filed against Sara Ali Khan for riding pillion without helmet. File image

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where Sara is seen on a bike with Kartik for the shooting of a particular scene. Whereas Kartik was wearing a helmet, the Simmba actress was spotted without one.

Sharing the video, an anonymous complainant tagged Delhi traffic police on Twitter and demanded that action should be taken against Sara for allegedly violating the law. The complainant also urged action be taken against Kartik for being an accessory to the violation.

She also became subject of heavy trolling on social media because of the incident.

Not long ago, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen riding pillion without a helmet in Mumbai, a day after the release of his film Sonchiriya. However, no police action was taken.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 10:43:56 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Delhi Police , Delhi Traffic Police , Imtiaz Ali , Love Aaj Kal , love aaj kal 2 , Sara Ali Khan , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrap Delhi schedule of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, reportedly titled Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan wrap Delhi schedule of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, reportedly titled Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan's Vogue India cover; Sanya Malhotra dances to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Sara Ali Khan's Vogue India cover; Sanya Malhotra dances to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas': Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Saif Ali Khan calls Alaia Furniturewala 'perfect for the part' of his daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan calls Alaia Furniturewala 'perfect for the part' of his daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman