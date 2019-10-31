Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Arjun Mathur, Tanishtha Chatterjee roped in to lead Anshuman Jha's directorial debut

While he is best known for his choice of evolved work on stage and cinema as an actor, Anshuman Jha is all set to make an exception to his repertoire by turning director with a black comedy thriller titled Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The film has been written by the Award winning writer of Chauranga - Bikas Mishra who won the Best Film at Mumbai Film Festival 2014. Jha was also a part of the cast.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is expected to go on floors in the UK in January and Arjun Mathur and Tanishtha Chatterjee have been signed as one of the two principal couples in the film. Arjun has been riding high the success of his web show Made in Heaven, and this will be his next feature film that he has signed since the series.

The film is a dark comedy inside a house that involves two couples & a pizza delivery boy. While Arjun and Tanishtha have been roped in to play two of the central characters, the rest actors are yet to be locked. Since the plot is novel, the makers want to keep the highlight points in wraps.

Confirming the news, Anshuman says in a statement, “This is a five character film & each part is integral to the story. And requires ACTORS. I am grateful to Tannishtha and Arjun, whose work I admire, and excited to collaborate with them on a script which excites us all in equal measure.'

Meanwhile, Anshuman will be next seen as a leading man Hum Bhi Akele... post which he begins shoot for Pankaj Dubey's book adaptation of What A Loser.

Arjun is prepping for the second season of Made in Heaven and Tannishtha recently made her directorial debut with Roam Rome Mein starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Updated Date: Oct 31, 2019 11:53:44 IST