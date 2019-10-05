Tannishtha Chatterjee bags Asian Star Award for her directorial debut Roam Rome Mein at Busan Film Festival

Tannishtha Chatterjee was awarded the Asian Star Award for her recent directorial debut – Roam Rome Mein in 24th Busan International Film Festival.

The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, had its world premiere at the ongoing Busan International film festival.

The award was given jointly by Marie Claire and Busan International Film Festival in the presence of other cast and producers of the film, reveals a statement.

Siddiqui, who was absent from the ceremony, took to Twitter to congratulate the team and Chatterjee on the achievement.

Thrilled and excited by the award, Chatterjee says in a statement, “It was already a huge moment to have Roam Rome Mein, my debut feature as a director, in one of the biggest festivals in the word in official selection. On top of this, to win the Asia Star award, is just the icing on the cake. Couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Adding a little about her film, Chatterjee had earlier said, “When we were shooting for Lion, Nawaz and I thought of doing something together. The kind of cinema we would like to watch. That’s how Roam Rome Mein started ideating in my mind. Then Ravi Walia came on board as a producer and Ridhima Lulla from Eros loved the idea. And we made the film. Today we all are thrilled that we are having a world premiere in Busan”

The film also features Tanishtha, Valentina Corti, Isha Talwar, Francesco Apolloni, UrBano Barberini, Pamela Villoresi, and Andrea Scarduzio in important roles.

The sound is designed by four-time National award winner Bishwadeep Chatterjee, and music by Alokananda Dasgupta. Cinematographer is Sunita Radia. The Italian crew includes the costume designer Ginevra Polvarelli, and casting director Cristina Puccinelli. It is produced by Ravi Walia of Rising Star Entertainment and Eros Intl.

The film is slated to release in English, Hindi, and Italian.

