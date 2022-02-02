Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, and director Aakash Bhatia, open up on their mind-bending film Looop Lapeta, which streams on Netflix on 4 February.

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu are gearing up for the release of Looop Lapeta, an adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.

Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film revolves around a young woman Savi, who has been given a limited amount of time to get hold of Rs 50 lakh to save her boyfriend Satya from his gangster boss. Savi has three possibilities to reach her outcome, and the film is a whirlwind ride that compels her to make some choices.

Ahead of the release, Firstpost chatted with Taapsee, Tahir, and Aakash. Excerpts from the interview:

Aakash, why did you choose to adapt Run Lola Run?

Aakash: I wanted to give the story an Indian perspective without losing the caliber of the film. I wanted to tell it in a fresh manner, something that has not been done before.

Why Taapsee and Tahir?

Aakash: Taapsee chose me, and Tahir was the perfect choice for Satya. He understood the character in the first reading. He added details and layers to Satya. I needed exactly that. Both of them have created magic.

Taapsee and Tahir, what made you guys say yes to the script?

Taapsee: I loved the script, and it was an instant yes for me. Looop Lapeta is the perfect combination of comedy and thriller.

Tahir: The first reason was Taapsee, and I wanted to work with her. I have always loved her choice of films. Then I had never explored the “romantic hero space” before Looop Lapeta, and I wanted to. Having said that, Satya was more than just a romantic hero. He has so much to him that made me excited. Looop Lapeta redefines the genre – the hero is flawed but still, people love him. Satya is so wacky and wild that I had to do it.

Taapsee, you are not just running in the film, but also running from one film to another. Did the training for Rashmi Rocket help you in some way?

[Laughs] Thank you. Yes, it helped me. Savi is an ex-athlete, and there was way more running in Looop Lapeta than it was in Rashmi Rocket. The stamina I built during Rashmi Rocket helped me. However, running on roads, pavements was challenging.

Aakash, when you adapt a film for an Indian audience, a lot of things have to be kept in mind. What all did you ensure to change?

It’s not a remake, and we were sure to not change it completely. The base concept of the original film is so fantastic that we just wanted to play with that. Looop Lapeta is our take on the original classic. We have modified it keeping the Indian sentiments in mind – the character behaves in a certain way, the landscape played an important role.

We wanted to make something that was genre-jumping – at one moment, it’s a comedy but a minute later, it’s not.

Those were the things I added to make it interesting for the audience.

Satya and Savi found love in the most unusual circumstances. Did you two relate to the characters in a certain way? Are you guys something like Savi and Satya when in love?

Tahir: My definition of love is very different than that of Satya. I believe in being happy within myself, and not seek for happiness in someone else. Satya’s definition of love is completely different. I related to Satya because he has a certain sense of adventure, has a sense of humour, he is vulnerable and romantic – just like I am. I don’t gamble like Satya [laughs]. As a boyfriend, I am not like Satya – I want to tell this to all the readers. [laughs]

Taapsee: I could just relate to one aspect – Just like me, even Savi is not extremely romantic or expressive. Other than that, I’ll never choose a boyfriend like Satya in real life. I would want to be with someone who would help me feel at ease, and who can organically help me grow in life.

Tahir, 83, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Ranjish Hi Sahi, and Looop Lapeta, are all different from each other. Was that a conscious decision?

In the film industry, it’s your ‘no’ that makes you big than your 'yes.' You have to be patient to get the right films. One in every five scripts is what my acceptance is like, and it has been conscious. I am someone who gets bored easily, and I want to be engaged with what I am doing. I think the audience will be able to relate to the characters I am playing only if I am enjoying it.

Be it Meenal from Pink, Shabana from Naam Shabana, Amrita from Thappad, or Rashmi for Rashmi Rocket, you have always portrayed a strong and independent character. Is it a conscious choice?

Taapsee: For Looop Lapeta, no, but otherwise, I am attracted towards such characters – in the longest time, we haven’t seen such strong women characters on screen. I want to explore things that have not been done before.

Aakash, in a subtle way, you have touched on the topic of homosexuality. Tell us something about that.

Savi’s father is in love with a man, and it takes Savi time to adjust to it. However, it is not about her acceptance – what we were showing was that even our lead protagonist is a flawed person, she has a learning curve too. I didn’t want to teach anything through that, as a filmmaker, I wanted to show the journey of the hero.

If you guys had a chance to get stuck in a loop with someone, who would that be?

Tahir: Jenifer Lawrance

Taapsee: My sister, Shagun. I want to be with someone I know. I am in a loop with her for years now.

Aakash: My partner, she is interesting.

Any behind-the-scenes moments that you would want to share with us? Something that we will not see in the film?

Tahir and Taapsee: There was a shot in the film described as ‘sexy rotation’ – which we couldn’t figure out while reading the script. Aakash comes from the advertising world. For the longest time, we were clueless. We figured out that it was a 180-degree circle around the actors to show transition. It was funny and it didn’t always work, and we had to redo the entire scene. It was chaotic and fun on the sets. We were like, ‘Ah! That’s the sexy rotation, let’s do it again [laughs].'

You both have been quite accepting and open about releasing films on OTT platforms. Taapsee, is that because women characters are now being portrayed in a better light?

Taapsee: We have got a level playing field now. There’s no disparity in the number of shows, screens, and that has always been an issue with women-driven films. We always used to get a lesser number of shows/screens. With OTT, our work is reaching a wider audience, and that’s why content that shows strong female characters is increasing. The gap was huge until now.

Tahir: As an actor, it provides so many more choices. A few years ago, you could either be a film star or a television actor but now, the audience is getting mature. We are not going through the best time, but to be able to bring joy to people’s lives, while sitting at home, it’s a great feeling.

Aakash: For me, watching the film has always been a community thing but now it has become a more personal experience. We have tried to make a film for all mediums. I am not sure about the box-office pressure but still I am excited to know how people are going to react to it.

What’s next in store for us?

Taapsee: I have three films ready, though I don’t know in which order they will release: Shaabaash Mithu, Dobaara, and Blurr. I am halfway through another project, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. All these should be out in 2022.

Tahir: I had this blockbuster January. I’ll soon be announcing more.

Loop Lapeta will premiere on Netflix India on 4 February.