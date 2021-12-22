'We all were independent actors and singers doing well in our respective fields but as soon as we wore the India uniform, we became a team,' says Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays Sunil Gavaskar in 83.

Tahir Raj Bhasin made his debut with the 2014 film, Mardaani. While he may have many films in his kitty right now, things were not easy for him. In just seven years, the actor has managed to carve a name for himself with his brilliant acting skills.

Bhasin is eagerly waiting for the release of his next film 83. He will be seen playing the role of legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar. The film is based on India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. Ranveer Singh will be seen portraying the role of captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Dev.

Excerpts from the exclusive interaction below:

You are playing Sunil Gavaskar. Does it feel like a responsibility to be playing a living legend?

It’s a film about how underdog India went on to become world champions, a milestone global moment not just in our cricketing history but also for every Indian living in any part of the world! For me, the journey started with meeting Kabir Khan, and listening to the story. The decision to take on a part like this was quite emotional. It was very clear to me that the film is about an iconic cricket moment, and as an actor, I have to ensure everything is perfect and similar to history. It was a big opportunity to be a part of something like this. It’s also a responsibility but it’s exciting to be playing a sports legend in a country that breathes and lives two things – cricket and film, and we are combining both. As an actor, it brings joy to know that people want to watch it. However, there’s some level of anxiety also.

How did you prepare for the role? From where did you take the reference? Tell us about your process. Did you meet Gavaskar?

It was a seven-month process. It was quite challenging as I had to work on my physicality. To look like Sunil Gavaskar, I had to put on some weight. We were training with a national-level coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu. I also watched many of his past interviews, read his biography to get his body language, mannerisms right, and also understand the psychology with which he used to come on the ground.

And then finally, meeting him personally – that was a fanboy moment for me. I was quoting his statistics back to him, and he was just listening patiently. He gave me insight into things that I was not able to get while watching his videos. He told me about his walk while coming to the field. He said it’s the walk of the tiger who used to come to the ground to represent India.

People are eagerly waiting for 83. How does it feel?

It’s overwhelming and quite rewarding. We have waited for almost two years, and I am excited to know that the audience will see me on the big screen after the pandemic.

How was it like to be on the sets of such a huge movie?

Ranveer is a fun-loving person but when it comes to work, all his focus is to make things better. He motivated us all. Also,

we all were independent actors and singers doing well in our respective fields but as soon as we wore the India uniform, we became a team.

I am excited to see it translate on screen.

Any BTS moment that we would not see in the film but was special?

There are many… As an actor, you live a secluded life. You give a shot and go back to the vanity. However, 83 has been unnerving for me. It was so emotional, and by the end of it, we lived like a real sportsperson. The winning moment was as emotional for us as it must have been for the real team.

You once mentioned that you got a lot of rejections. What kept you going?

This is the only thing I wanted to do, and there were stories that I want to tell. There has never been a plan B. I talk about rejections because people often see just the silver lining, and they forget that there’s a lot that goes into it before you ‘make it big,' and it’s the failure that gives you the ultimate success.

Do you think Mardaani changed your life?

I still remember how nervous I was during the screen test. It was my first lead role, and it was as good as sitting for a board exam. It’s still new in my mind and it’s a tremendous feeling. Mardaani was just the first step towards achieving my dreams. I feel fortunate that it happened. It was almost like coming on the pitch, and hitting a six on the last ball. I just had to play to the best of my ability.

You have played various characters in your film career. How has your journey been so far?

It’s been an incredible ride because I debuted as an anti-hero, and then I had an opportunity to play various roles. Force 2 was an action film, Manto a period biopic, Chhichhore a college drama, now, 83 is a sports film. I have been fortunate to have worked with diverse directors, and learned so much about being creative, disciplined. I am enjoying playing so many diverse characters. I want to grow with every film, and want to play different roles in every project. I try to diversify as much as possible.

Coming back to 83, how is Kabir Khan as a director?

He is fabulous. Only he could have made 83 this well. He is particular about what he wants. He used to visit our training camp to keep an eye on our physicality, but then he also gives us the freedom to explore.

Do you think OTT platforms are a game-changer?

For sure. What’s amazing about being an actor at this time is that the audience is willing to experiment with their content consumption habits. They are accepting actors playing different parts. You can be a film star and an OTT star at the same time. A couple of years ago, one could either be just a TV actor or a film actor. Now, you can do both at the same time. I feel OTT is a safety net for the makers and actors. As an actor, it’s an opportunity to reach out to a new audience. In the long run, theatre and OTT will co-exist. There will be stories that will be better told on OTT, and there is enough content.

What’s next?

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhe on Netflix has been slated for January. Then Looop Lapeta, a remake of the German film Run Lola Run, opposite Taapsee Pannu will happen. I’ll also be seen in Bulbul Tarang. I am excited about all of these.

83 is releasing in cinemas this Friday on 24 December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.