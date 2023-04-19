It has been years since it all started and now, it seems unlikely that the cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar would end anytime soon. While neither of them seems to be in the mood to call it off, they continue to make statements against each other in public. This time too, the Bollywood actress made a fresh attack on the filmmaker, by slyly making fun of his movies. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared an old edited video that included statements made by her and Karan about each other. The actress can be seen giving a befitting response to Karan’s remarks of not being “interested in working with her.” Notably, both of them made separate statements at two different events.

Speaking about the video, it begins with Karan Johar reacting to Kangana’s “movie mafia” comment about him. Addressing the matter during his interaction at the London School of Economics. Karan can be heard saying, “When she said ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean? What does she think we are doing? Sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes us mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her.”

Following this, another clip plays that shows Kangana speaking at another media event. Taking a dig at Karan Johar, she sarcastically said, “He thinks I am jobless and I am looking for a job from him. Look at my talent and then your movies. I mean really?”

Along with the video, Kangana also added a note that read, “Chacha Chaudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts when I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer…Will rub these in your face…”

What happened between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar?

The cold war between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut is not new to the world. It began a few years back when Kangana came as a guest on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, and didn’t hesitate to take a jibe at the filmmaker for favouring actors. She also tagged him with names like the “flagbearer of nepotism” and “movie mafia.”

It has been since then that the two of them have been launching veiled attacks on each other. Recently, Kangana while extending her support to fellow actress, Priyanka Chopra claimed that PeeCee was cornered and pushed out of Bollywood by Karan Johar and his ‘gang’.

This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2) https://t.co/PwrIm0nni5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

In a series of tweets, she launched a full-fledged attack on the Bollywood filmmaker.

