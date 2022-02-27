Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut’s reality show contestants, release date, where and how to watch
Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut's new Atyachari show is all set to air on Sunday. Check the full list of contestants, date, streaming details and latest updates of Kangana Ranaut's show here.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's new show Lock Upp will start airing on Alt Balaji and MX Player on 17 February from 10 PM onwards. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the Ekta Kapoor show might land in legal trouble but a new promo released by the makers today has confirmed that the show will start from today. Meanwhile, the streaming partners of the reality show ALT Balaji and MX Player have been revealing the contestants of the show.
As per the format of the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be locked in jail for months without the basic amenities. The show will be streamed 24x7. Out of the 16 contestants, only 12 will enter now and the rest 4 will be given entry through the wild card.
'The Khabri' a media page shared the information and revealed all the contestants of the most awaited show of Kangana Ranaut. Take a look at the complete list of confirmed contestants of the reality TV show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel here:
Karanvir Bohra
Nisha Rawal
Poonam Pandey
Munawar Faruqui
Babita Phogat
Sara Khan
Tehseen Poonawalla
Payal Rohatgi
Saisha Shinde (Swapnil Shinde)
The show is going to be the most dramatic, and contestants will be given challenging tasks to be in the lockup.
Where to watch the show?
The audience can watch the show exclusively streaming on MX player and ALT Balaji for free.
Lock Upp Release Date: When will it premiere?
It will premiere on 27 February, 2022. The show will stream 24/7 hours on the ALT Balaji and MX player, giving chances to the audience to punish the contestants.
Kangana will be seen taking charge of the contestants, and they will have to abide by her rules. Fifty percent of eviction choices are in Kangana’s hands.
