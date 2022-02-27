It’s a win for Lock Upp! Court stays order as Kangana Ranaut's show goes on air as planned
With 16 controversial contestants entering Kangana Ranaut’s jail and contesting for basic amenities, Lock Upp promises to be the biggest and most fearless reality show in the country.
The controversial-even-before-release talk show Lock Upp again made news recently when it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism and a court issued a stay order on its streaming date. However, ALTBalaji came out on top by winning this legal battle at the last minute as the honorable court later vacated the order and allowed the show to stream as planned. This bit of news comes as an exciting surprise for viewers who will be able to catch the show tonight, streaming free on ALTBalaji and MX Player at 10 pm.
The show has already lined up controversial contestants including comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat, actress Nisha Rawal and television sensation Karanvir Bohra.
With 16 controversial contestants entering Kangana Ranaut’s jail and contesting for basic amenities, Lock Upp promises to be the biggest and most fearless reality show in the country. Tonight’s special episode will see some contestants being grilled by a special panel under the watchful eyes of the feisty host Kangana Ranaut.
Lock Upp to stream live tonight, 27 February at 10 PM on ALTBalaji and MX Player.
Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He's been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.
