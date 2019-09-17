You are here:

Living With Yourself trailer: Paul Rudd wages war against his clone in Netflix's quirky comedy show

FP Staff

Sep 17, 2019 11:37:17 IST

Netflix's forthcoming series Living With Yourself seems to have went a notch higher with the concept of Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind, and rounded it out with a Black Mirror theme. The eight-episode comedy will see the Ant-Man star Paul Rudd take on a dual role.

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the show is created by Timothy Greenberg, who will also serve as the executive producer and showrunner.

Paul Rudd has a dual role in Living With Yourself | Twitter

The trailer begins with Miles Elliott (Rudd), a man struggling at a crossroads in life, who undergoes an experimental spa treatment that promises to make him a better person. However, to his utter surprise, he is in fact been “replaced by a new and improved version of himself.” Things start getting haywire when the unhappy, detached Elliott is pitted against the optimistic Elliott, as the two begin a war against one another on how to balance their one life.

Check out the trailer

The series also stars Aisling Bea, Desmin Borges, Karen Pittman, Zoe Chao, and Rob Yang. Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern will produce through their Likely Story banner. Tony Hernandez, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz are on board as executive producers as well.

Meanwhile, Rudd is also set to reprise his role as Scott Lang aka Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for the upcoming animated series What If…?. He is currently in production on Ghostbusters 2020 with director Jason Reitman. To confirm his joining, Rudd shared a video on his Twitter account, and said, "I can't wait to join the cast this fall for Ghostbusters. In fact, I'm slimming myself right now,"

Living With Yourself is set to premiere on Netflix from 18 October.

