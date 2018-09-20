Little Things Season 2 trailer: Mithila Palker, Dhruv Sehgal look to determine their personal identities

Dhruv and Kavya's tale of everyday struggles in the second season of Netflix's slice-of-life web series, Little Things becomes the microcosm for a millennial's life.

The 1-minute-30 second-long trailer for Little Things season 2, which dropped on 20 September, shows Dhruv Vats (played by Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (played by Mithila Palkar) navigating the complicated world of relationships, careers and aspirations, all the while cherishing the little things that make life worth living. The series is set against the backdrop of the fast-paced Mumbai.

While the first season introduced the protagonists in a newly-brewing relationship, the second season takes forward the story forward as Dhruv and Kavya step into the realm of a more mature relationship, searching for their own individual identities, while still facing everyday problems as a unit. In an instance, Mithila's character is seen pondering on the ways the two individuals approach life— "Do you realise we both look at the world so differently?" she asks.

In July 2018, it was reported that Netflix collaborated with Dice Media, the digital video division of Pocket Aces, to produce a new season of Little Things.

Ruchir Arun, who has won two National Awards for his films Mandrake! Mandrake! and 5 O'clock Accidents, will direct the second season, written and created by Sehgal. Pocket Aces founders Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita, along with Aditi Shrivastava, will co-produce it. It is going to premiere on Netflix on 5 October.

Watch the trailer here:

