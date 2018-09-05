You are here:

Little Things season 2: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palker's slice-of-life show to premiere on Netflix on 5 October

FP Staff

Sep,05 2018 13:42:47 IST

Mumbai: Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palker redefined the meaning of romance with Little Things, the FilterCopy coming-of-age show chronicling the journey of two individuals as they navigate their way through life. Now, Netflix has announced the release date of Little Things season 2 as 5 October.

Mithila Palker and Dhruv Sehgal in Little Things 2. YouTube screengrab

The makers also released a 30-second-long teaser, where the protagonist Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palker) can be seen encountering the complicated world of relationships, careers and aspirations, things that are often overlooked in grander narratives with dramatic plot twists, all the while cherishing the little things that make life worth living. The series is set against the backdrop of the fast-paced Mumbai.

In July 2018, it was reported that the streaming giant collaborated with Dice Media, the digital video division of Pocket Aces, to produce a new season of the web series Little Things.

Ruchir Arun, who has won two National Awards for his films Mandrake! Mandrake! and 5 O'clock Accidents, will direct the second season, written and created by Sehgal. Pocket Aces founders Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita, along with Aditi Shrivastava, will co-produce it.

Mithila recently made inroads into Bollywood with Akarsh Khurana's road movie Karwaan, opposite Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 13:42 PM

