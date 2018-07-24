Netflix acquires Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palker's Little Things, to produce season 2 of Dice Media web series

Streaming giant Netflix has collaborated Dice Media, the digital video division of Pocket Aces to produce the new season of web-series Little Things, a report in Hindustan Times stated.

The slice-of-life show, starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar, became immensely popular with over 9 million views on its first episode.

Apart from Little Things, Pocket Aces will be produce a new comedy series for Netflix.

Ruchir Arun, who has won two National Awards for his films Mandrake! Mandrake! and 5 O'clock Accidents will be directing the second season of the series, written by Dhruv Sehgal. Pocket Aces founders Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita along with Aditi Shrivastava will be producing it.

Simran Sethi, the Director of International Originals at Netflix, said, “We’re elated to partner with Dice Media, whose brand of young-adult entertainment is fresh, relevant and universally identifiable. Little Things Season 02 takes our favorite couple to the next level, and we are excited to bring Dhruv and Kavya’s journey to both their legion of fans and to Netflix members everywhere.”

Pandita and Suresh are excited to be partnering with the streaming giant, “Netflix has set new standards for storytelling across the world and we are excited about partnering with them to bring forth quintessentially Indian stories with universal themes that audiences across the world can enjoy. This is an exhilarating time for Indian content with creators pushing content boundaries and our team is excited about being at the forefront of this movement.” they told Hindustan Times.

The first season of the show chronicled the everyday story of a couple dealing with struggles such as stagnancy in career and relationship problems, things that are often overlooked in larger, grander narratives with dramatic plot twists.

Little Things season 2 can be exclusively accessed by 130 million Netflix members in more than 190 countries.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 14:42 PM