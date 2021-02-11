Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's Liger to release in theatres on 9 September, announces Karan Johar

Directed by Puri Jagannath, Liger will get a worldwide theatrical release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

FP Staff February 11, 2021 08:51:50 IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's upcoming pan-India feature Liger will release in theatres on 9 September this year, the makers have announced.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is set to release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Karan Johar, who is presenting the film via his Dharma Productions along with Apoorva Mehta, took to Twitter to share the release date, along with a new poster.

Check out the announcement poster here

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer Pokkiri and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap.

In an interview with Press Trust of India last year, Deverakonda said he would dub his own lines for the Hindi version.

Liger is Dharma Productions first pan-India project post the release of Baahubali franchise. It will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director's production house Puri Connects.

The banner has also presented The Ghazi Attack, which released in Telugu and Hindi, Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Marathi movie Bucket List and South superstar Rajinikanth-led 2.0. 

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

