Vijay Deverakonda, who makes his debut appearance on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, says he was 'initially hesitant' to do the photoshoot.

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame after playing the titular role in Arjun Reddy, recently shot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani for his 2021 calendar. In the picture, shared by both Devarakonda and Ratnani on social media, the actor is seen on a bike in a rugged avatar. The photographer also shared a BTS video in which the duo is seen sharing their experience of the calendar shoot.

In the video, Ratnani is seen praising the actor whereas Devarakonda revealed that he was initially hesitant to be a part of the calendar shoot. However, Shah Rukh Khan and his journey inspired him to feature in it.

“I was very hesitant initially because I didn’t want my look or my physique to be shown before the film’s release. But then I thought it’s okay, because when I didn’t even know I wanted to be an actor, I saw Shah Rukh Khan sir on the calendar and I love his journey, coming from Delhi and being a nobody and becoming the king of Bollywood. I admire that man,” Devarakonda says in the video.

The Dear Comrade star then thought that this photoshoot is a must-do and he feels really happy as it’s done now.

Many known names from Bollywood including Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Leone are also a part of this year's calendar. Apart from Devarakonda, Marjaavaan actor Tara Sutaria too made her debut on the calendar this year.

On the professional front, Devarakonda was last seen in the Telugu movie Jathi Ratnalu in a cameo and will next be seen in Liger. The film marks Devarakonda's Bollywood debut and is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. Ananya Panday is the leading lady of Liger while Puri Jagannadh is the director. Jagannadh is jointly producing the film with Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Charmme Kaur under the banners of Puri Connects and Dharma Productions.