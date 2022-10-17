'Liar, Liar…': Akshay Kumar shuts down rumours of him owning private jet worth Rs 260 crores
In a strong response to rumours of him owning a private jet worth Rs 260 crore, Akshay Kumar lashed out at a media portal and denied the reports by calling it all a 'lie'.
With a career spanning over three decades, Akshay Kumar is undeniably one of the most popular and bankable actors in the Indian Film Industry. Keeping in view his unbeatable track record, no doubt producers also have a lot of faith in the actor. In the past few years, Akshay Kumar has not only given us a series of hit films but also expanded his wealth by adding millions to his net worth and is counted as one of the highest-paid celebrities in the country. That being said, while rumours of Akshay’s earnings and assets continue to surface on the internet, this time the actor was in no mood to let it go.
In a strong response to rumours of him owning a private jet worth Rs 260 crore, Akshay Kumar lashed out at a media portal and denied the reports by calling it all a ‘lie’. Notably, this came after rumours started surfacing that the Bollywood actor owns a private jet that costs around Rs 260 crores. While fans were quite surprised by the news, the actor himself was also taken aback and decided to clear the air.
Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared a screenshot of the report and further took a jibe at it stating that he will not let go of such baseless things written about him. “Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in the mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here is a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you,” his caption read.
Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. #POFbyAK pic.twitter.com/TMIEhdV3f6
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2022
His reaction also grabbed the attention of his fans who took to the comment section and appreciated the clarification.
Check some reactions:
Lots of love sir ❤️
— Shumaira ❤️ (@Shumaira143) October 16, 2022
Arey sir aise kon expose karta hai nice to see your agresssive mood after long time
— ☠️ (@Darsh_official_) October 16, 2022
Well done Akki, show them their place
— ☄️ (@Vipultweets__) October 16, 2022
I loved your reply .
— Dr Anuj Rastogi (@taraanujrastogi) October 16, 2022
That’s the aggressive @akshaykumar we want to see always .
Keep on exposing these fake articles sir. #POFbyAK
— Ankit Khiladi (@AnkitTheKhiladi) October 16, 2022
On the work front, Akshay is presently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ram Setu which is scheduled to hit screens around Diwali on 25 October 2022. This is going to be his fifth film this year. Earlier, he was seen in films like Bachchhan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli. In addition to this, the actor also has a long list of films in the following year including Selfiee and OMG 2.
