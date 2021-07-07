Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away aged 98 at Mumbai hospital, shares family friend

Dilip Kumar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital last month to 'address medical issues' related to old age after he complained of 'breathlessness'.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, passed away on 7 July, the actor's family friend Faisal Farooqui shared on Twitter. He was 98.

News agency Asian News International has quoted the pulmonologist who was treating the actor.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital (File pic) pic.twitter.com/JnmvQk8QIk — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

The screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non- COVID-19 facility on 29 June to "address medical issues" related to old age after he complained of "breathlessness". His wife, actor Saira Banu had shared then the actor was under observation but "stable."

The Hindi cinema veteran was admitted to the same hospital earlier in June following episodes of breathlessness. At the time, Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion — a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)