Dilip Kumar passes away at 98: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Hansal Mehta, Sonu Sood, among the first to offer condolences

'To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero,' Akshay Kumar wrote of Dilip Kumar's demise.

FP Staff July 07, 2021 08:48:12 IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Kumar had experienced recent bouts of breathlessness after which he had to be admitted to the hospital twice in the past month. As news of his death broke, actors, politicians and eminent personalities across the board extended their condolences.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, director Hansal Mehta, the defence minister Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, actress Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Suhel Seth, comedian turned actor Vir Das were the first to post about the veteran's demise, offering their prayers for his soul.

Updated Date: July 07, 2021 08:55:21 IST

