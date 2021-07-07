'To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero,' Akshay Kumar wrote of Dilip Kumar's demise.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. Kumar had experienced recent bouts of breathlessness after which he had to be admitted to the hospital twice in the past month. As news of his death broke, actors, politicians and eminent personalities across the board extended their condolences.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, director Hansal Mehta, the defence minister Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, actress Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Suhel Seth, comedian turned actor Vir Das were the first to post about the veteran's demise, offering their prayers for his soul.

(Also Read: Remembering Dilip Kumar: 'Ude Jab Jab' to 'Pyar Kita Toh Darna Kya', his most memorable songs)



(Also Read: Dilip Kumar's best onscreen moments: From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, his greatest roles [Photos])



(Also Read: Dilip Kumar's best performances: From Devdas to Naya Daur, 10 roles that defined the actor)



See the posts

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

The greatest. There will never be another Dilip Kumar. pic.twitter.com/SqQyykrPe9 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 7, 2021

Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m Deeply anguished by his demise. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत के मशहूर अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का चले जाना बॉलीवुड के एक अध्याय की समाप्ति है। युसुफ़ साहब का शानदार अभिनय कला जगत में एक विश्वविद्यालय के समान था। वो हम सबके दिलों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि pic.twitter.com/PEUlqSYk3i — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021

Legends don't go anywhere,

They just change the stage.#RipDilipKumar sir. pic.twitter.com/UAbhEgMQ5C — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 7, 2021

Great actor. Great career. Inspiration to many. #DilipKumar — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 7, 2021

The emperor of acting.

Artists never die. They just change roles.

Alvida #DilipKumar sahab. pic.twitter.com/hqcg4ScScx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 7, 2021

We lost a legend. Rest in peace #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/ocu9hrhD99 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 7, 2021

#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family 🙏🏼 May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jvLQVQZK7j — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 7, 2021

Rest in peace you wonderful wonderful genius…#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/tSiBMBvyuG — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) July 7, 2021