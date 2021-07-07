Dilip Kumar's best onscreen moments: From Mughal-e-Azam to Devdas, his greatest roles [Photos]
Dilip Kumar lit up the screen no matter which film he acted in. Here's a photo-gallery of his striking onscreen moments:
Screen legend Dilip Kumar passed away on Friday, 4 August 2017, at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was 94.
The Mughal-e-Azam actor had been hospitalised just two days earlier, after suffering from dehydration. Sources at the hospital had initially said Dilip Kumar's condition was stable. However, it took a turn for the worse on Thursday, with doctors hinting at the possibility of renal failure.
Sources close to the actor's medical team said that Kumar's creatinine levels had risen over Thursday. The dehydration had affected his kidney and he was suffering from urinary issues.
Kumar had been in and out of hospital due to age-related health complications over the past few years. Most recently, he was admitted to Lilavati in December 2016, after developing a fever, and swelling in his limbs. On that occasion, he was discharged after being kept under observation for two days.
Dilip Kumar (born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan; 11 December 1922) made his big screen debut with 1944's Jwar Bhata.
Over the span of six decades, and having acted in over 65 films, Kumar eas noted for his performances in classics like <em>Devdas, Andaz, Mughal-e-Azam, Mela, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Ram aur Shyaam, Saudagar, Daag</em> and <em>Ganga Jamuna</em>.
Last seen on the big screen in <em>Qila</em> in 1998, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.
The songs from many of the films Dilip Kumar starred in continue to be evergreen hits. The 'tragedy king' was also the king of melody.
In Madhumati, Dilip Kumar played a double role once again, but in this film, one of his characters was a reincarnation of the other.
Dilip Kumar was paired opposite some of the most beautiful women of the era — be it Madhubala, Vyjayanthimala or Waheeda Rehman. He, however, married Saira Banu in 1966, then 22 years his junior.
Mughal-e-Azam gave Dilip Kumar one of his most memorable roles — Salim, and Bollywood one of its most iconic couples — Anarkali and the Mughal prince.
This film held the distinction of being the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time for 15 years and the first black-and-white Bollywood film to be digitally coloured.
In Naya Daur, Dilip Kumar played an underdog tongawalla, who decides to challenge the way things run in his village with respect to transportation and the injustice and oppression tongawallas face.
Naya Daur won Dilip Kumar his third consecutive Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category, and fourth overall.
Ram Aur Shyam saw Kumar playing two roles which were starkly contrasting; while his Ram was a shy and nervous man, his Shyam was mischievous and brave.
They are separated at birth, and later on in life, develop feelings for characters played by Mumtaz and Waheeda Rehman respectively.
Saudagar came much later in Dilip Kumar's career, and it was based on the Shakespearan tragedy Romeo and Juliet. In it, he starred with another yesteryear actor Raaj Kumar; the duo played a pair of friends who belong to a poor and rich family respectively.
Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space in Shakti — bringing two powerhouse performers together.