Laxmmi Bomb: Raghava Lawrence returns as director; thanks Akshay Kumar for 'understanding' his feelings

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence on Saturday announced that he is back on board to direct Laxmmi Bomb, days after he exited project.

The filmmaker, who was set to direct the Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil horror comedy Kanchana, had announced his departure from the project on Twitter.

Lawrence later said that he will reconsider coming on board if he is given the respect he deserves.

On Saturday, the director took to Twitter and thanked Akshay for "understanding" his feelings.

"As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb. A big thank you to Akshay Kumar sir for understanding my feelings and sorting all issues," he tweeted.

As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019

"Another thank you to my producer Shabinaa Khan for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect. I am really happy to be part of the film again with Akshay sir. Thank you all," he added.

Lawrence had earlier said there were "multiple reasons" for his exit, one of them being the first look poster which was released without any discussions with him.

