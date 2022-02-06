Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Legendary singer cremated with full State honours, PM Modi attends funeral

Draped in Tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar embarked on her final journey. Several celebrities including Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar paid their last respects to the legendary singer

The last rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were performed with full State honours at Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the maidan to pay his last respects.

Modi placed a wreath, circumambulated the body, and spoke to Mangeshkar's family.

He also interacted with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was present at the funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respect to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/2WtTe9aXgT — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Mangeshkar’s brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar performed last rites while multiple priests chanted mantras. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal arranged about 25 kg of sandalwood for Mangeshkar's cremation along with other necessary things. Around 2,000 square feet of the park's area was barricaded for the funeral proceedings, a BMC official said.

Mortal Remains of singer Lata Mangeshkar consigned to flames with full state honours, at Shivaji Park, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/a7vYdVUQm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Around 2,700 police personnel including 20 DCP and above rank officers, were part of the final rites of the singer.

Modi’s website highlighted the 'special bond' that the prime minister had between him and Mangeshkar and noted that the singer, his Lata didi, had said that she prayed to God to see him as India’s prime minister.

The 92-year-old singer, who was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia, died at the Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure.

Several politicians and Bollywood celebrities reached Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, to pay their last respects to the singer.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Asha Bhosle, Raj Thackeray, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, iddharth Roy Kapur and others also paid their last respects to Mangeshkar's mortal remains.

Mourning the loss, Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan tweeted,"With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world."

Mangeshkar's mortal remains were draped in the national flag and taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park in Dadar.

#WATCH | State honour being given to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park (Source: DD news) pic.twitter.com/9fMvwyT9W6 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with actor Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai.

Mumbai | People join the funeral procession of #LataMangeshkar as it proceeds to Shivaji Park from her 'Prabhukunj' residence The last rites of the legendary singer will be performed at Shivaji Park today evening pic.twitter.com/poVpSWNm2f — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Before Mangeshkar's mortal remains were kept in the truck decked with flowers and a huge photograph of the singer, the police and military personnel gave a ceremonial salute and a band played the national anthem.

Some of her family members, including sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle, accompanied the mortal remains in the truck.

A large number of people had thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the 92-year-old melody queen embarked on her final journey.

