Sharing an update on Lata Mangeshkar's health, her niece Rachana Shah on Thursday said the singer is keeping well.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is recovering well and continues to remain in the ICU of a city hospital, according to her family.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday.

Sharing an update on Mangeshkar's health, her niece Rachana Shah on Thursday said the singer is keeping well.

She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone's prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind, Shah told PTI.