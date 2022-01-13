Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar's family says she is doing well

Sharing an update on Lata Mangeshkar's health, her niece Rachana Shah on Thursday said the singer is keeping well.

Press Trust of India January 13, 2022 16:37:47 IST
Lata Mangeshkar

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is recovering well and continues to remain in the ICU of a city hospital, according to her family.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday.

She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone's prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind, Shah told PTI.

Updated Date: January 13, 2022 16:43:45 IST

