Here are the best songs by Lata Mangeshkar:

Tum Asha Vishwas Hamare Tum Dharti Akaash Hamare (Subah):

Composed by her brother the super-gifted Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lataji counts this prayer as among her most cherished songs. “I don’t know what it is about this song. Of course, the fact that my brother composed it makes it special. Hriday’s compositions were always a special challenge. But there is something more in Tum Asha, something inspiring and uplifting.” Smita Patil who lip-synced the song on-screen had said, “Jab Didi gaati hain toh raungte khade ho jaate hain(when Lataji sings our hairs stand on end.”

Allah tero naam (Humdono):

Composed by the grossly underrated Jaidev this Bhajan filmed on Nanda (who was Lataji’s distant relative) is galvanized into greatness by Sahir Ludhianvi’s lyrics. Jaidev’s masterful composition weaves in and out of the beautiful lyrics creating a universe where all gods are one, and the colours saffron and green co-exist harmoniously.

Ek tu hi bharosa (Pukar):

Super-special because A R Rahman composed this majestic prayer song and Lataji appeared on screen to sing it herself. She remembered the late Sridevi’s presence during the shooting. “I remember I had not only sung a devotional song Ek tu hi bharosa hai in Boney Kapoor’s film Pukar, but I also appeared in the film to sing the number. I remember Sridevi was there during the shooting. She suggested I wear a more colourful saree. I told him I’d like to be seen on screen wearing the white saree with a coloured border that I wore at my stage concerts. Sridevi readily agreed. ‘Aap jaisa chahen bilkul waisa hi kijiye,’ she said.”

Ae maalik tere bande hum (Do Aankhen Barah Haath):

A staple in every school this Prarthana descends on listeners like a torrent of blessings showered from heaven. Recorded in 1957 Lata's Ae malik tere bande hum went on to inspire generations of Indians imprisoned in their prejudices and daily despondencies. Lataji remembered the song recording, “The director V Shantaramji and the music composer Vasant Desai were very particular about how they wanted the song to be sung. It was shot in jail as the Morning Prayer and had to be very bare and sincere. Did we know it would become an anthem of hope forever? One never knows about these things. Logon ko kya pasand aa jaye yeh kehna mushqil hai.”

Satyam Shivum Sunderam (title song):

Laxmikant-Pyarelal’s outstanding number rendered to eternal fame by Lataji. She recalls, “This is the last truly outstanding Bhajan I sang. Its popularity was all due to Raj Kapoor Saab and Laxmikant-Pyarelal. They gave shape to the creation. I count this among my most accomplished numbers.”