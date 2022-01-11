Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for COVID-19
Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai after she tested positive for COVID-19. She has mild symptoms.
"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," singer Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna said.
Image Source : FILE IMAGE
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after contracting Covid
The nightingale of India, singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the hospital after she contracted Covid 19. The legendary singer is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Her niece Rachna confirms to IndiaTV that the Bharat Ratna recipient has mild symptoms. Due to her old age health issues, she has been shifted to the ICU.
Born on 28 September, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.
