Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shikha Talsania close five-day fest

FP Staff

Aug,27 2018 11:22:00 IST

Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 has taken a step towards inclusivity, which reflects in this season's designs. On the final day of the winter-festive gala, aLL - The Plus Size Store, in collaboration with ace designer Narendra Kumar, presented a collection meant for people with a fuller figure.

Shikha Talsania

Shikha Talsania walks for Narendra Kumar and aLL

Veere Di Wedding star Shikha Talsania took to the ramp and slayed the runway with her walk.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looked ethereal in a dusty pink lehenga

Runway veteran Aditi Rao Hydari's show-stopping act for Jayanti Reddy's 'The Twilight Zone' collection stole the show. Her heavily embellished, backless rose gold, lehenga, paired with a jacket, left a lasting impact.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood in a Samurai-inspired look

Sonu Sood displayed Siddhesh Chauhan's Samurai-inspired collection under his eponymous label. Dressed in an asymmetrical bandhgala, Sood looked ready for combat with a sword in his hand.

Gurmeet Choudary

Gurmeet Choudary Choudhary in a contemporary kurta-pyjama

For his sophomore LFW presentation, designer Soumodeep Dutta roped in Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary to open the closing day.

Kirti Kharbanda

Kirti Kharbanda displays in a black and white ensemble

Kirti Kharbanda also walked the ramp in a flowy, noodle strap dress for ‘Tahweave’ by Shweta Tantia and Priyangsu Maji.

Monisha Jaising and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Lakme Fashion Week finale

Monisha Jaising and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Lakmé Fashion Week finale

Runway queen Kareena Kapoor Khan closed the five-day fashion fest by sashaying down the ramp in shimmery, metallic Monisha Jaising creation. Khan also launched her own makeup line in collaboration with Lakmé, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan by Lakmé Absolute.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 11:22 AM

tags: ##InStyle #Aditi Rao Hydari #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Kareena Kapoor-Khan #Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 #Shikha Talsania

