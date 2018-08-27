You are here:

Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shikha Talsania close five-day fest

Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 has taken a step towards inclusivity, which reflects in this season's designs. On the final day of the winter-festive gala, aLL - The Plus Size Store, in collaboration with ace designer Narendra Kumar, presented a collection meant for people with a fuller figure.

Veere Di Wedding star Shikha Talsania took to the ramp and slayed the runway with her walk.

Runway veteran Aditi Rao Hydari's show-stopping act for Jayanti Reddy's 'The Twilight Zone' collection stole the show. Her heavily embellished, backless rose gold, lehenga, paired with a jacket, left a lasting impact.

Sonu Sood displayed Siddhesh Chauhan's Samurai-inspired collection under his eponymous label. Dressed in an asymmetrical bandhgala, Sood looked ready for combat with a sword in his hand.

For his sophomore LFW presentation, designer Soumodeep Dutta roped in Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary to open the closing day.

Kirti Kharbanda also walked the ramp in a flowy, noodle strap dress for ‘Tahweave’ by Shweta Tantia and Priyangsu Maji.

Runway queen Kareena Kapoor Khan closed the five-day fashion fest by sashaying down the ramp in shimmery, metallic Monisha Jaising creation. Khan also launched her own makeup line in collaboration with Lakmé, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan by Lakmé Absolute.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 11:22 AM