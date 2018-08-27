You are here:

Lakme Fashion Week finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan launches her make-up line, poses for Monisha Jaising's collection

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,27 2018 08:47:58 IST

Mumbai: The grand finale of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 could not get any grander as Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan unleashed her inner diva for ace designer Monisha Jaising's latest collection 'Shades Of A Diva'.

Kareena Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 finale. Twitter

Kareena, who is the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand Lakmé Absolute, dazzled the ramp in a holographic coloured off shoulder gown for Jaising's line, which saw a gamut of fabulous ensembles ranging from thigh high slit gowns, short dresses, cocktail dresses, sarees to jumpsuits.

The grand finale started with a bewitching performance by the famous Canada-based live entertainment company Cirque du Soliel, who gave fashion lovers a sneak peak of their show Bazzar on the runway on Sunday evening adding even more grandeur to the show.

The performance saw dancers, acro-duo, skater-duo, hula-hoop specialist and cube manipulators, who set the stage for a power-packed finale with sequences from their show. Jamie Lavoie designed the costumes for the artistes for the sneak-peak.

The evening also saw the launch of Kareena's first ever make-up line titled 'Kareena Kapoor Khan by Lakmé Absolute'. Talking about the evolution from being a brand ambassador to a co-creator with the brand, Kareena told IANS, "It has been great as we have been associated for almost eight years so it has been a long collaboration and make-up is something every actor wears so coming together to do a make-up tie up, I think the timing has been just perfect." Describing make-up as a woman's "best friend", the actress said that she feels honoured to launch her maiden range.

Jaising, whose collection comprised hues like pinks, blues, blacks, moss green, saw a heavy use of embellishments, glitter and sparkle. Talking about her "stunning" showstopper, Jaising said: "When you get a diva like her that I have to dress then obviously I am going to be inspired."

The Veere Di Wedding star, who sported minimal make-up, said walking down the runway this time was even more special for her. "It is also because of the outfit. I for the felt like 'Yeah, okay! I'm the ultimate diva'. It is all because of Monisha. The touch of her adding glamour...," she added.

The grand finale saw a string of Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Sussanne Khan present.

The five-day fashion gala began on 22 August. It hosted over 90 designers including veterans like Payal Singhal, Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Nachiket Barve and many others showcasing their latest collection at the event.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 08:52 AM

tags: ##InStyle #BuzzPatrol #Kareena Kapoor-Khan #Lakme Fashion Week #Monisha Jaising

