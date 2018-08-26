Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 Day 5: Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez walk the ramp

Day 5 of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 was marked with state-of-the-art designs and multiple celebrity show-stopping acts. While Neha Dhupia debuted her baby bump on the runway while walking for Payal Singhal, Kangana Ranaut returned to the ramp in a fitting throwback to Fashion.

Here's a look at the highlights of Day 5:

Soon-to-be-parents Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia made for a stylish couple, dressed in Payal Singhal from head-to-toe. Celebrities such as Kim Sharma, Krystle D'Souza and Shaheen Abbas among others were also spotted at the designer's show.

Bipasha Basu took everyone back to her modelling days as she sashayed down the runway in a red and white Ruceru collection. The collection was inspired by the legendary Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless Bengali dance drama, Chitrangada. Being a Bengali herself, Basu looked every inch of a bong beauty.

Kangana Ranaut, who is a regular on the runway, channeled her inner model and walked for designers Pankaj & Nidhi. Ranaut. She looked fierce in an embellished, midnight-blue dress that ended a little above her knees. Her cobalt blue eyeliner stood out, making her look edgier.

Giving Kangana some series competition on the runway, Varun Dhawan let his hair down as he displayed Kunal Rawal's buttonless sherwani with panache. Known to be multiple Bollywood celebrities' go-to designer, Rawal played around with subtle makeup, giving his models a complete makeover.

Jacqueline Fernandez took her fashion game up a notches by wearing an avant-garde creation by ace designer Ashish Soni. Titled Metamorphosis, the collection aimed to reinvent reversible clothing.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 17:45 PM