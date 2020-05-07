You are here:

Lady Gaga's sixth studio album Chromatica, earlier scheduled for 10 April, will now release on 29 May, singer announces

New York: After scrapping the original release date for her new album because of the spreading coronavirus, Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth studio release will be out on 29 May.

Gaga announced the news Wednesday.

Chromatica was originally supposed to be released on 10 April. The album includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink, and features the single 'Stupid Love,' which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Several artists have postponed albums because of the coronavirus pandemic, including Luke Bryan, Dixie Chicks, Alanis Morissette, HAIM and Kehlani. Hundreds of live tours have also been canceled or postponed.

Gaga’s last full-length studio album was 2016′s Joanne. In 2018 she released the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, which won her four Grammy Awards as well as an Oscar for the hit song 'Shallow.'

Chromatica will qualify for nominations at the 2021 Grammys. Songs and albums released between 1 September 2019, through 31 August, 2020, are eligible.

Gaga’s hits include 'Just Dance,' 'Poker Face,' 'Bad Romance,' 'Born This Way' and 'Million Reasons.'

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 08:29:54 IST