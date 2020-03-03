Lady Gaga drops new single Stupid Love: Listing the pop star's best songs, from 'Poker Face' to 'Shallow'

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga pleasantly surprised her Little Monsters with her first single in three years, 'Stupid Love', on 28 February. The high energy electro-pop number preaches the message of love and positivity, similar to the 2011 anthem 'Born This Way'.

"The world rots in conflict. Many tribes for dominance. While the spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the kindness punks fight for Chromatica," reads the text before the music video begins sets the mood. Set in an intergalactic world, in true Gaga style, the clip features her in an outlandish hot pink outfit, surrounded by similarly dressed back up dancers. According to E!Online, director Daniel Askill shot the video on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Gaga announced her sixth album Chromatica, a name speculated by her fans, yesterday. With over 16 songs in the lineup, the record is expected to be out on 10 April.

To celebrate the musician dropping this new bop, here is a list of her best songs so far.

'Just Dance'





Despite being almost 10 years old, 'Just Dance' still sounds new. Her debut single from The Fame instantly shot her to fame. With a feature by Colby O'Donis, the song also features backing vocals by Akon.

'Poker Face'





As of 2020, this song has clocked in more than 700 million views. The second single off of her debut album The Fame, 'Poker Face' is an immediately catchy and memorable pop tune. 'Poker Face' went on to receive nominations for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

'Yoü And I'





Gaga wrote and performed this heady combination of pop and classic rock, for her 2010 album Born this Way. The song samples the drums from Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You,’ and even features The British rock band’s guitarist Brian May.

'Shallow'





This Oscar winner is a slow-burning duet performed by Gaga and Bradley Cooper, where her vocals finally soar in the chorus. The song ushers in a pivotal moment for her character Ally, when she is invited to perform onstage with Cooper’s Jackson Maine.

Only recently, a London commuter singing ‘Shallow’ in the subway became a viral internet sensation.

'Born This Way'





Though 'Born This Way' drew comparisons with Madonna's 'Express Yourself,' it managed to forge its own path to become a self-empowerment theme song for minorities all over the world.

'The Cure'





This one-off single from 2017 was debuted by Gaga at the Coachella Festival that year. This sweet synth-pop number is unlike her usual radio friendly tunes. Here, she sings of unconditional love: "If I can't find the cure/ I'll fix you with my love/ No matter what you do/ I'll fix you with my love."

'Marry the Night'





The 13-minute long video of 'Marry The Night' travelled to Gaga's birthplace, New York City's Lower East Side. It starts with her voice echoing against a piano, and slowly ascends into an energetic synth pop kaleidoscope.

'Hey Girl' ft Florence Welch





Two powerhouse voices Gaga and Florence Welch (lead singer of Florence and the Machine) came together on 'Hey Girl,' the only collaboration on Gaga's fifth album Joanne. Together, the two lash out at those pitting women against women: "Hey girl, hey girl/ We can make it easy if we lift each other/ Hey girl, hey girl/We don't need to keep on one-in' up another."

Produced by Mark Ronson, Gaga, and BloodPop, this track features in the documentary Gaga Five Foot Two.

'Bad Romance'





It is her spin on moping over unrequited love and/or bad choices in men, admitting she is open to bear it all for affection: "I want your ugly, I want your disease/ I want your everything as long as it’s free." The high energy, techno and house-influenced 'Bad Romance' went on to become one of the highest selling records of its time, and even won Gaga two Grammys in 2010.

'Applause'





The lyrics, "Pop culture was in art, now / Art’s in pop culture in me" truly encapsulate Gaga's essence and persona. The nightclub EDM banger can be seen as her appreciation for her Little Monsters, without whom she would have never reached where she has.

'Telephone' ft Beyonce





Who can ever forget this iconic Beyonce collab, where the two just want to ignore their phones' incessant ringing, let loose, and have some fun. Gaga firmly asserts her agency in the song she had originally written for Britney Spears' Circus, which was rejected then. Fate had its own plan, which led her to record this infectious tune.

'I'll Never Love Again'





Gaga's Ally bares her vulnerability in this devastating ballad about loss 'I'll Never Love Again', which she performs after the death of Jackson. Her spectacular vocal range is reminiscent of Whitney Houston. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gaga explained that this scene of A Star is Born was shot after she found out that a friend of hers had breathed her last.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 12:15:09 IST