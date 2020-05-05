Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: The Maharashtra health department said that 35 deaths and 771 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14,541. The toll due to coronavirus stands at 583 in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, "Despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to our 123 partner countries including 59 members of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines.
"Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries."
He added, "To counter COVID-19 we've promoted coordination in our immediate neighbourhood and we're organising online training to share India's medical expertise with many others."
The Centre on Monday said that it will be "facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner." The proccess is set to begin from 7 May, a press release said.
"The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) has been prepared in this regard. Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. This facility would be made available on payment-basis. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel.
Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow the protocols, such as the Health Protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the statement said.
In its 5 pm update, the Union health ministry said that 2,573 new coronavirus cases and 83 deaths were reported across the nation in last 24 hours.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rises to 42,836 including 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths.
The Union health ministry, in the 4 pm press briefing said that so far, 11,706 people have been cured.
"In the last 24 hours, 1,074 people have been cured.This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52 percent. Total number of COVID-19 cases is now 42,533," said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.
The Jharkhand government will not implement any of the relaxations granted by the Centre from Monday and has decided to extend the 'total' lockdown in the state for two more weeks till 17 May. The Ministry of Home Affairs has given considerable relaxations for the third phase of the lockdown beginning Monday.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday made it clear that no fare will be charged from students returning to the state by special trains while migrant workers will be reimbursed the expenses incurred, besides getting additional assistance, after they complete the mandatory 21-day quarantine.
The IMCT has advised the West Bengal government to report the COVID-19 transparently and consistently, rather than downplaying the spread of the virus.
After a staff member of Border Security Force (BSF) working in the headquarters at eight-storeyed CGO Complex in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19, the building's first and second floors were been closed for sanitisation.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared the entire Kashmir valley and three districts of Jammu region as "red zone" based on the overall assessment of the coronavirus situation and expected movement of stranded persons to the union territory.
The Congress on Monday termed historic party president Sonia Gandhi's decision asking PCCs to bear the cost of the train fare of migrant workers returning home, and said its state units will work out the modalities of paying the Railways after coordinating with chief secretaries.
People were seen today standing in a queue outside liquor shops in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala. The order to reopen liquor shops is applicable to only standalone shops and malls or shopping complexes will continue to remain closed. The government has also asked shopkeepers to ensure that customers maintain a two-meter distance.
Maharashtra government has said that it is allowing standalone shops, including liquor shops, to open in Red Zones from 4 May, though they cannot be opened in containment zones. Only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane, but the number is not restricted for essential shops, the state government has said.
The BJP said on Monday the railways has subsidised 85 percent of ticket fare for special trains being run to transport migrant workers and the state government has to pay the remaining 15 percent, soon after the Congress attacked the central government over the issue.
Out of the total 1,373 fatalities in India so far, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of deaths at 548. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested the Centre not to charge any amount from migrant labourers for travelling by train to their native places during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter to lash out at the Centre for charging migrant labourers for their ride back home. 'How moronic of the Government of India to charge steep rail fares from the half-starved migrant labourers! Indians stranded abroad were brought back free by Air India. If Railways refuse to budge then why not make PM CARES pay instead?'
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 42,533, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry on Monday. The toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,373. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 29,453 and as many as 11,707 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far according to the Union Health Ministry.
Sonia Gandhi today attacked the government over migrants stranded by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown being asked to pay for their train ride home and has announced that the Congress would pay the train fare for them.
The first day of India's third lockdown extension has begun, with eased restrictions to facilitate the economy. Around 150 liquor shops located outside containment zones in Delhi are likely to open from Monday as the Delhi government.
India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours as the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 and total cases climbed to 40,263 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,070, while 10,886 people have recovered, even as the country prepares for the third phase of the lockdown.
However, health minister Harsh Vardhan sought to strike a reassuring note, saying that over 10,000 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the nation and that those admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. He also claimed that India's mortality rate was the lowest across the world at 3.2 percent.
Meanwhile, several states issued zone-wise guidelines on permissible activities and inter-district. The Karnataka government has issued guidelines for inter-district travel within the state for permitted activities between 7 am and 7 pm. A pass shall have to be obtained for the same from Deputy Commissioners of districts or from DCPs for travel between any districts, except for movement between Bengaluru Rural, Urban, Chikkaballarpur, Ramnagara and Kollar districts which shall be treated as one unit, said the order.
The Maharashtra government has issued a list of guidelines listing out what will be allowed and not allowed in different zones of the state.
State-wise cases
According to the health ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 12,296, followed by Gujarat at 5,055, Delhi 4,122, Madhya Pradesh 2,846, Rajasthan 2,772, Tamil Nadu 2,757 and Uttar Pradesh 2,626.
The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,063 in Telangana. It has risen to 922 in West Bengal, 772 in Punjab, 666 in Jammu and Kashmir, 606 in Karnataka, 500 in Kerala and 482 in Bihar.
Haryana has reported 394 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 160 cases. A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 94 in Chandigarh. Uttarakhand has reported 59 cases, Assam and Chhattisgarh have 43 cases each, while Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have registered 40 cases so far.
Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.
Tripura has registered four cases, while Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the health ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
Of the 83 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 36 were from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Rajasthan and Delhi, two from Telangana and one each from Tamil Nadu and Bihar.
With 521 fatalities, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of the nationwide 1,306 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 262 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh 156, Rajasthan 65, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh 33 each.
The death toll reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.
Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data. The health ministry''s Saturday evening update had put the death toll at 1,223 and the number of cases at 37,776 in the country.
Lockdown relaxations
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the state government will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue.
Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital.
The chief minister said that Delhi goverment offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while private offices can operate with up to 33 percent strength.
The Maharashtra government also issued guidelines listing out permissible activities in different zones of the state.
As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops, including liquor shops, can be opened in each lane. However, there is no restriction on the number of shops selling essential items.
A similar decision had already been announced for the COVID-19 green and orange zones, and such shops in these two
zones were scheduled to open from Monday.
The state government, however, has created a separate category for Mumbai, Pune and Malegaon and will implement harsher restrictions there than other red zones in the state. According to the guidelines, private offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune Metropolitan Region and Malegaon will not be allowed to open from Monday. In other red zones in the state, they will be allowed to open with 33 percent staff strength.
Health minister urges people to follow restrictions
Harsh Vardhan urged people to observe the curbs extended till 17 May in the letter and spirit, and treat it as an effective intervention to cut the chain of transmission of the virus.
"We are on the path of success. We will win this war against COVID-19," he said after visiting the Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital (LHMC) in Delhi to review the status of COVID-19 management.
He said around 10,000 people have been cured of the disease so far.
"We have crossed over 10 lakh tests and are performing over 74,000 tests in a day presently," he said.
The government has distributed around 20 lakh PPE kits all over India and supplied medicines, both hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol (PCM), to more than 100 countries, Vardhan added.
He said India is on a "better footing" compared to other nations in managing the pandemic, adding that with more than 2.5 lakh beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and health centres, the country is capable of pulling off any eventuality.
The health minister urged people not to ostracise doctors treating COVID-19 patients or stigmatise those who have survived the deadly disease.
Centre to send teams to 20 districts to help with containment measures
The Centre will send public health teams to 20 districts with heavy case load of COVID-19 to help states in implementation of containment measures, an official press release said.
20 Central Public Health Teams from @MoHFW_INDIA have been formed and are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting maximum number of #COVID19 cases in the country
The teams will support states in fighting #COVID19
📒 https://t.co/UbNSx4QsGT pic.twitter.com/XIUyA9tEgU
— MIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@MIB_India) May 3, 2020
"These teams will support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts/cities," the press release said.
With inputs from PTI
23:51 (IST)
Coronavirus in Telangana Latest Updates
Telangana govt says 40 special trains per day to transport migrants back to native states
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said that to send migrant labourers in Telangana back to their native states, from Tuesday onwards for one week, 40 special trains per day will be operated.
23:31 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor
The Delhi government on Monday imposed a 'Special Corona Fees' — a 70 percent tax on Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor. It will be applicable from Tuesday
23:09 (IST)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Updates
771 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths reported in Maharashtra today
The Maharashtra health department said that 35 deaths and 771 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14,541. The toll due to xoronavirus stands at 583 in the state.
23:03 (IST)
Coronavirus Pandemic Latest Updates
UN says 'dangerous outbreak' of misinformation
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, "the world is today seeing a dangerous outbreak of misinformation about harmful health advice, hate speech and wild conspiracy theories, and antidote to this pandemic of misinformation is fact-based news and analysis."
22:50 (IST)
Coronavirus in Tripura Latest Updates
13 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that 12 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. This includes two children, he said.
22:41 (IST)
Coronavirus in Ladakh Latest Updates
Results of samples from Leh, Kargil test negative
Rigzin Samphel, Ladakh commissioner and secretary of health, son Monday said that the results of 205 samples, 201 from Leh and four from Kargil have been received. All are negative, he added.
22:30 (IST)
Coronavirus in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi health bulletin today:
349 new coronavirus cases on Monday
69 recoveries in last 24 hours
No deaths in last 24 hours
90 containment zones
Total active cases - 3,403
Total number of cases - 4,898
Toll - 69
(Credit: India Today)
22:23 (IST)
Coronavirus in Karnataka Latest Updates
Bengaluru restaurants face 80% reduction in business due to lockdown
Restaurants are facing problems in Bengaluru amid continuing the coronavirus lockdown, ANI reported. Sayyed Jameel, owner of Deagh Restaurants, said, "Our business is down by about 80 percent. Customers are also not visiting our outlets as people do not have money to dine in restaurants".
22:19 (IST)
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
MP reports 106 new COVID-19 cases today
The Madhya Pradesh health department said that 106 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,942.
22:15 (IST)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan Latest Updates
175 new cases, 6 deaths reported in Rajasthan today
The Rajasthan health department said that 175 new coronavirus and six deaths were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,061.
77 deaths have been recorded in the state so far.