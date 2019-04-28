Laaxmi Bomb: All you need to know about Kanchana's Hindi remake, starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani

Choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence is all set to remake his super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana in Hindi. As reported earlier, the film stars Good News actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. The film went on floors on 27 April, Lawrence announced in a tweet.

Hi dear Friends and Fans..! Shooting of Hindi remake Kanchana staring the great @akshaykumar sir has began...

need all your blessings #LaaxmiBomb pic.twitter.com/BB2zZ5szAD — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 28, 2019

Here's all you need to know about the film:

1. It's a remake of Kanchana

Kanchana, or Muni 2: Kanchana is the follow-up to Lawrence's massively successful previous venture, Muni and the second film in the installment of Muni film series. It revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge against the ones who destructed her life.

2. The film has been titled Laaxmi Bomb

Kiara Advani shared a photo from the sets of the film, announcing that the film has been titled Laaxmi Bomb. She is seen posing with the clapboard which bears the name of the film.

3. Amitabh Bachchan may star as a transgender ghost in the film

In an interview with Firstpost, when Lawrence was asked about his choice for Sarathkumar's role in the Hindi version, he had said,“I would like to cast Amitabh Bachchan sir for the particular role but things can be confirmed only after the formal discussion with Akshay sir and his team in Mumbai." Now, India Today has reported that the megastar may be seen as the vengeful transgender ghost.

4. Kiara Advani may be seen in a meatier role in Laaxmi Bomb



DNA reported that while Akshay will be seen in the role of the protagonist who gets possessed by the transgender ghost, Kiara will play his girlfriend. The report added that whereas the role of the female lead in Kanchana was not very significant, Kiara will have a meatier role in the Hindi remake.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2019 15:14:27 IST

