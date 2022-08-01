From Aamir Khan’s return to cinemas with Laal Singh Chaddha to Alia Bhatt debuting as a producer with Darlings, this is what the slate of this month looks like.

Since 2018, cinemas and OTT have co-existed peacefully. However, audiences and viewers have become fiercely selective about where they want to put their money and eyes on. July was a rather tepid month at the box-office. However, August should bring some respite, both at homes and in halls.

Theatrical Releases

Raksha Bandhan- 11th August

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar were battling sanitation problems in their last outing together, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. This time, their love is tested again as the leading man struggles to find prospective grooms for his four sisters and also battle the menace of dowry. He’s crippled by financial inefficiency but his sisters stand like a rock with him. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film releases on August 11.

Laal Singh Chaddha- 11th August

Much has been spoken about Aamir Khan’s clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar. This is Khan’s first outing in cinemas as an actor post Thugs of Hindostan. The official remake of Forrest Gump, this drama chronicles the extraordinary journey of an extraordinary human being who lived a life replete with roller-coaster twists and turns.

Dobaaraa- 19th August

It’s Do-Baaraa, 2:12, to be precise. That’s also the duration of the thriller that unites Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan. The trailer barely reveals anything about the plot and it suggests this could be an impressive whodunnit that releases in cinemas on August 19.

Liger- 25th August

Liger happens when a crossbreed between a lion and a Tiger happens. That cross breed is Vijay Deverakonda. It also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, and boxing legend Mike Tyson. Liger is slated for an August 25 release theatrically.

Netflix

Delhi Crime Season 2- 26th August Shefali Shah was rock-solid as ACP Vartika Chaturvedi in Season 1 of this bone-chilling show. The actress returns with Season 2 that’s all set to stream from August 26. Darlings- 5th August Shefali Shah seems to be on a roll as an actor over the last few years. She had Human, Jalsa, and is now gearing up for Darlings, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. This dark comedy dabbles (and hopefully dazzles) with the theme of domestic abuse, marital discord, and a fake kidnapping plan that’s likely to go awry and awkward. Darlings streams from August 5.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2- 10th August Seema Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking was described as cringe-binge by many. You cringe and binge simultaneously. You are in awe of the audacity of the makers to present a show that nearly guarantees a match for single souls. Let’s see what this season has in store for fans and viewers. Never Have I Ever Season 3- 19th August Crushes and crushed-feelings form the basic thread of this immensely contagious and seldom charming show that stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar. She finally has a relationship with the boy she had a crush on, and unintentionally and expectedly invites jealousy and hatred around. What’s next for her? Find out from August 19.