Aamir Khan's mother reviews Laal Singh Chaddha and does not want him to cut out any scenes.

It's been difficult for fans to keep their emotions in check since it was reported that Aamir Khan would star in the Indian remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is, without a doubt, one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. After all, why not? After all, it stars Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who have already dazzled audiences with their performances in 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. While we wait for the film's release, Aamir piqued our interest once again by revealing that his mother has seen the film and liked it.

Aamir told his followers that his mother Zeenat Hussain's appraisal of his work is the most important to him while launching the first song from Laal Singh Chaddha, 'Kahani', on RedFm and interacting with the crowd during the radio show. He went on to say that his mother saw Advait Chandan's direction at the film's test screenings and enjoyed it so much that she urged not cutting any sequences from it. During his show's audience interaction, he also revealed what his mother says when she doesn't approve of his work. Aamir shared that his mother gives him honest feedback on his films and that he always considers his mother's reaction first before consulting his children.

In addition, Aamir said that his mother is much sorted and gives a very straightforward response. While calling his mother “cute,"he said that whenever she doesn’t like his work, she says, “Hatao, yeh kya banaya hai (What have you made?)" Revealing what his mother told him after Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said, “Ammi ko film bohot pasand aayi. My mother has loved the film. “Aamir aap kisi ki baat mat suniye. Aapki film boht sahi hai. Aur aap yahi release kariye. Kuch mat katiye." (My mother loved the film. She said to me “Aamir, don’t listen to anyone. Your film is very nice. You release it as it is. Don’t cut anything." He concluded by saying that what his mother feels about his work is very important to him.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha’s first song, Kahani, which is composed by Pritam, is garnering an amazing response from the audience, and fans are eagerly waiting to once again witness Kareena and Aamir sharing screen space. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the comedy film also features Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Sharman Joshi in the pivotal role. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 11.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.