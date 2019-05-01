You are here:

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao celebrate Labour Day, Kunal Nayyar's goodbye to The Big Bang Theory: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Aamir Khan shares his enthusiasm over International Labour Day

At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there.#MeJalmitra @paanifoundation pic.twitter.com/eaOy1DqKnn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 1, 2019

Aamir Khan was seen shoveling grounds in the peak heat of Labour Day. Wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao was also present. Aamir has collaborated with NGO Paani Foundation to better Maharashtra's water crisis.

John Bradley shares a Game of Thrones behind-the-scenes image of the latest episode

Samwell Tarly has indeed been one of the most favourite characters onscreen. The actor, John Bradley, recently posted a behind-the-scenes image of the latest episode where he battles a wight.

Kunal Nayyar thanks fans of The Big Bang Theory with a heartfelt note

As the twelfth and final season of popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory comes to a close, Kunal Nayyar posted a heartfelt message for the millions of fans and followers of the show

Mark Ruffalo posts a throwback picture of his directorial debut, 2010's indie drama Sympathy for Delicious

View this post on Instagram

Happy 9th anniversary to my directorial debut, Sympathy For Delicious. It was a long journey from beginning to end for this film to exist, but I'm incredibly thankful for the ride. Thanks to everyone who had a hand in it ❤️

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Apr 30, 2019 at 6:16am PDT

Mark Ruffalo shared imaged of his directorial debut, 2010's indie drama Sympathy for Delicious on the film's ninth anniversary.

