You are here:

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao celebrate Labour Day, Kunal Nayyar's goodbye to The Big Bang Theory: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

May 01, 2019 16:04:04 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Aamir Khan shares his enthusiasm over International Labour Day

Aamir Khan was seen shoveling grounds in the peak heat of Labour Day. Wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao was also present. Aamir has collaborated with NGO Paani Foundation to better Maharashtra's water crisis.

John Bradley shares a Game of Thrones behind-the-scenes image of the latest episode


View this post on Instagram

The spirit was willing.... #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell 😢

A post shared by John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) on

Samwell Tarly has indeed been one of the most favourite characters onscreen. The actor, John Bradley, recently posted a behind-the-scenes image of the latest episode where he battles a wight.

Kunal Nayyar thanks fans of The Big Bang Theory with a heartfelt note

As the twelfth and final season of popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory comes to a close, Kunal Nayyar posted a heartfelt message for the millions of fans and followers of the show

Mark Ruffalo posts a throwback picture of his directorial debut, 2010's indie drama Sympathy for Delicious

View this post on Instagram

Happy 9th anniversary to my directorial debut, Sympathy For Delicious. It was a long journey from beginning to end for this film to exist, but I'm incredibly thankful for the ride. Thanks to everyone who had a hand in it ❤️

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

Mark Ruffalo shared imaged of his directorial debut, 2010's indie drama Sympathy for Delicious on the film's ninth anniversary.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 16:04:04 IST

tags: Aamir Khan , Games Of Thrones , John Bradley , Kiran Rao , Labour Day , Mark Ruffalo , The Big Bang Theory

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

The Big Bang Theory stars share emotional posts, Jane the Virgin wraps up shooting: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

The Big Bang Theory stars share emotional posts, Jane the Virgin wraps up shooting: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Chris Hemsworth says he's 'honoured' to share his Hollywood Walk of Fame moment with Avengers co-stars

Chris Hemsworth says he's 'honoured' to share his Hollywood Walk of Fame moment with Avengers co-stars

Game Of Thrones is about its queens

Game Of Thrones is about its queens