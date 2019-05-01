Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao celebrate Labour Day, Kunal Nayyar's goodbye to The Big Bang Theory: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
Aamir Khan shares his enthusiasm over International Labour Day
At Zhawadarjun village yesterday. Stopped for the best ganney-ka-juice on the way there.#MeJalmitra @paanifoundation pic.twitter.com/eaOy1DqKnn
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 1, 2019
Happy Labour Day! #mejalmitra#paanifoundation @paanifoundation pic.twitter.com/zKzQnvJ5OV — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 1, 2019
Happy Maharashtra Day! #mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation pic.twitter.com/WKX9hZnqba
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 1, 2019
Happy Mahashramdaan!#mejalmitra #paanifoundation @paanifoundation pic.twitter.com/K8qqxUYThd — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 1, 2019
Aamir Khan was seen shoveling grounds in the peak heat of Labour Day. Wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao was also present. Aamir has collaborated with NGO Paani Foundation to better Maharashtra's water crisis.
John Bradley shares a Game of Thrones behind-the-scenes image of the latest episode
View this post on Instagram
The spirit was willing.... #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell 😢
Samwell Tarly has indeed been one of the most favourite characters onscreen. The actor, John Bradley, recently posted a behind-the-scenes image of the latest episode where he battles a wight.
Kunal Nayyar thanks fans of The Big Bang Theory with a heartfelt note
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Thank you for your words Thank you for your encouragement Thank you for tuning in night in and night out Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel Thank you too, for the not so nice times Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down Fame can feel like a cage, so Thank you for making us feel safe enough to be free. Thank you for letting me share my birthday on stage with my six best friends, And Thank you, for you, because without you- there would be no us. So this goes out to you, the fans... One last time. In love and gratitude, -Kunal A post shared by Kunal Nayyar (@kunalkarmanayyar) on
As the twelfth and final season of popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory comes to a close, Kunal Nayyar posted a heartfelt message for the millions of fans and followers of the show
Mark Ruffalo posts a throwback picture of his directorial debut, 2010's indie drama Sympathy for Delicious
Happy 9th anniversary to my directorial debut, Sympathy For Delicious. It was a long journey from beginning to end for this film to exist, but I'm incredibly thankful for the ride. Thanks to everyone who had a hand in it ❤️
Mark Ruffalo shared imaged of his directorial debut, 2010's indie drama Sympathy for Delicious on the film's ninth anniversary.
Updated Date: May 01, 2019 16:04:04 IST
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.