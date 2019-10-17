Laal Kaptaan, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Downton Abbey, Jallikattu: Know Your Releases

This week has two Bollywood releases, Laal Kaptaan and Jacqueline, I am Coming. For Hollywood buffs, there is the fantasy film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the zombie comedy Zombieland: Double Tap and historical drama Downton Abbey. Jallikattu, which was screened at the recent Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest, will also be making its way to theatres.

Laal Kaptaan

What's it about: Set in 18th century, the film follows an angry Naga Sadhu, out to seek revenge.

Who's in it: Saif Ali Khan, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Vij

Why it may work: The film sees Khan in a completely different avatar, which may drive curious fans and general movie lovers to the cinema. From the looks of the trailer, the historical thriller boasts of high-octane action scenes and a gripping plot.

Jacqueline, I am Coming

What's it about: The story follows a 40-year-old man, who marries a woman named Jacqueline. He pursues her after spotting her at a church for the first time. His wife has a history of mental health issues and is eventually institutionalised, but he wants to take her back home.

Who's in it: Raghuvir Yadav, Diiva Dhanoya

Why it may work: The film attempts to tell a love story and a man's devotion towards his wife that may be liked by some.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

What's it about: While the first instalment ended with a reconciliation between the Maleficent and Princess Aurora, the sequel their peace at stake when the black horned witch forbids Aurora to marry Prince Philip.

Who's in it: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Riley

Why it may work: Maleficent, a modern retelling of the life of Sleeping Beauty's arch nemesis, cast an instant spell on audiences in 2014 and is surely to impress again. Being a Disney film, it will appeal to an array of audience.

Zombieland: Double Tap

What's it about: The gang returns after a decade to fight the undead, only their enemies seem to have revamped into indomitable T-800 zombies who are more difficult to vanquish.

Who's in it: Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin

Why it may work: The film developed a cult following and fans have been awaiting the release of the sequel for a while now.

Jallikattu

What's it about: The film is based on a short story called Maoist, which was penned by S Hareesh, who has also co-written the film with R Jayakumar. While the title of the film borrows its name from the traditional bull-taming sporting event of Tamil Nadu, it doesn't necessarily follow the sport but takes it a notch higher.

Who's in it: Chemban Vinod, Antony Varghese and Santhy Balachandran

Why it may work: Jallikattu was screened at two international film festivals where it received a rousing response from the delegates of both festivals winning praise from all quarters.

Downton Abbey

What's it about: The film picks up in 1927, a year and a half after the series ended. This time they are faced by the visit the King and Queen, and the residents and staff go the extra length to prepare the perfect welcome.

Who's in it: Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery

Why it may work: The fans of the popular television series will see their favorite characters come to life on screen once again. The show has even broken the Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way, which is proof enough that the film will also do wonders.

