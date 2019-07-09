Maleficent: Mistress of Evil trailer ⁠— Angelina Jolie must protect Elle Fanning from new threats in Disney's sequel

Disney has released the official trailer of Maleficent:Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the global box office hit Maleficent. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film features Angelina Jolie as the titular evil witch and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, who fans know from the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty.

While the first instalment ended with a reconciliation between the black horned witch and Princess Aurora, the sequel shows their peace at stake when Maleficent forbids Aurora to marry Prince Philip. "Love doesn't always work out well," warns Aurora's godmother. "Trust me, let us prove you wrong," the princess counters, then proceeds to plan her wedding, incurring Maleficent's wrath.

The new footage also shows Michelle Pfeiffer’s character as Prince Philip's mother Queen Ingrith, who attempts to stake her claim as Aurora’s guardian. With these new alliances, Aurora and Maleficen are pulled apart to opposing sides. It is a test of their loyalties, further causing them to question whether they can truly be family.

Later in the clip, Ingrith tells Aurora, “Maleficent is a threat to everyone. We will do our best to protect you.”

Watch the trailer here

Go beyond the fairytale. Disney’s #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters October 18. pic.twitter.com/g3sl6Xhlph — Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (@Maleficent) July 8, 2019

The returning cast members include Sam Riley as Diaval, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville. The new cast members on board are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Robert Lindsay, and Harrison Dickinson, who replaces Brenton Thwaites as Prince Phillip from the first film.

Maleficent, a modern retelling of the life of Sleeping Beauty's arch nemesis, cast an instant spell on audiences in 2014, debuting at the top of the North American box office and going on to gross more than $750 million worldwide.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is slated to release on 18 October.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 13:18:03 IST