Zombieland: Double Tap trailer sees Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone's gang fighting the undead

The trailer for Zombieland sequel was recently released and it sees Jesse Eisenberg‘s Columbus, Emma Stone‘s Wichita, Woody Harrelson‘s Tallahassee, and Abigail Breslin‘s Little Rock come to life again, almost after a decade. But this time around, the heroes are not the only ones to get an upgrade. The dangerous zombies, their mortal enemies, also seem to have revamped into indomitable T-800 zombies who are more difficult to vanquish.

The four protagonists are seen entering a now-abandoned White House. Harrelson‘s character even comments, "I think I would have made a damn fine President," sitting on the President's chair in the main office. To that, Wichita replies, "You would have brought a dignity to the office."

The new trailer of Zombieland: Double Tap also introduces never-seen-before characters like Nevada (Rosario Dawson), who is yet another ace zombie killer; a young Madison (Zoey Deutsch) who is shown to have survived the zombie onslaught by creeping into a freezer and living there; and a musician (Avan Jogia).

Watch Zombieland: Double Tap's trailer here



Talking to Entertainment Weekly about the film, original and sequel director Ruben Fleischer said that the stakes for the protagonists were much higher this time around. The trailer also gives audiences a glimpse of similar-looking characters of Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch. Shedding light on this, Fleischer stated to EW, “We kind of called them ‘doppelgängers. Actually, I’m going to leave it to the audience who goes to the movie. I don’t want to spoil it too much. I’ll just say it’s perhaps one of my favorite parts of the whole film. You’re gonna have to go see the movie to see what’s going on."

Zombieland: Double Tap is set to hit screens on 18 October this year.

