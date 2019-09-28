Laal Kaptaan Chapter 2 trailer: Saif Ali Khan ventures out for a bloodthirsty revenge mission
The second trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Laal Kaptaan has been released.
Giving a more detailed insight into the narrative this time, Laal Kaptaan: Chapter 2 gives viewers an inside look into the world of the Naga Sadhu. Deepak Dobriyal's character is introduced in the trailer as a tracker, who has the ability to sniff out his prey. To aid him in the process, he is seen keeping two hounds by his side. The Tanu Weds Manu actor also provides comic relief.
Zoya Hussain, Simone Singh, and Manav Vij also feature in the Navdeep Singh directorial.
Fierce, furious and fearless. Only blood can quench #LaalKaptaan's thirst for revenge. The vengeful CHASE has now begun! . The makers of #Raanjhanaa & #Tumbbad bring to you the official trailer of #LaalKaptaan - Chapter Two - The Chase. (Link in bio) . . . #erosnow #SaifAliKhan @aanandlrai @cypplofficial @nopi @deepakdobriyal1 @manavvij #HuntBegins18Oct
Playing the role of an assassin, Saif's character is seen murdering his targets in cold blood. Sonakshi Sinha also makes an appearance in the second trailer, and gives Saif's character another mission to venture out on. Check out the character posters of Laal Kaptaan
Nose of a hound with skills that never fail. Meet 'The Tracker', @deepakdobriyal1, who can find exactly what you're looking for! . Stay tuned for the official trailer of #LaalKaptaan - Chapter 2 - The Chase coming soon. . . . #erosnow #SaifAliKhan @aanandlrai @zyhssn @cypplofficial @nopi @manavvij #HuntBegins18Oct A post shared by Eros Now (@erosnow) on
She is calm and that's her strength, but she thinks from the heart & that is her biggest weakness. Introducing The Widow, @zyhssn, in all her glory! . Stay tuned for the official trailer of #LaalKaptaan - Chapter 2 - The Chase coming soon. . . . #erosnow #SaifAliKhan @aanandlrai @cypplofficial @nopi @deepakdobriyal1 @manavvij #HuntBegins18Oct
Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, Laal Kaptaan is scheduled to hit theatres 18 on October.
