Laal Kaptaan Chapter 2 trailer: Saif Ali Khan ventures out for a bloodthirsty revenge mission

The second trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer Laal Kaptaan has been released.

Giving a more detailed insight into the narrative this time, Laal Kaptaan: Chapter 2 gives viewers an inside look into the world of the Naga Sadhu. Deepak Dobriyal's character is introduced in the trailer as a tracker, who has the ability to sniff out his prey. To aid him in the process, he is seen keeping two hounds by his side. The Tanu Weds Manu actor also provides comic relief.

Zoya Hussain, Simone Singh, and Manav Vij also feature in the Navdeep Singh directorial.

Check out the trailer

Playing the role of an assassin, Saif's character is seen murdering his targets in cold blood. Sonakshi Sinha also makes an appearance in the second trailer, and gives Saif's character another mission to venture out on. Check out the character posters of Laal Kaptaan

She is calm and that's her strength, but she thinks from the heart & that is her biggest weakness. Introducing The Widow, @zyhssn, in all her glory!

Produced by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Eros International, Laal Kaptaan is scheduled to hit theatres 18 on October.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019