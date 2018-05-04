GV Prakash on Suriya 38, Rajiv Menon's Sarvam Thaala Mayam, teaming up with Vijay and Vasantha Balan

With nearly six films in various phases of post-production and three projects waiting to go on floors, composer-actor GV Prakash is easily the busiest actor in K-town now. Ever since he made his debut as an actor in the 2015 super hit horror comedy Darling, GVP has been working round the clock and has had seven releases in the last three years.

Naachiyaar, where GVP teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker Bala for the first time, was the last notable Tamil release before the 48-day-long Kollywood strike brought the entire industry to a grinding halt. "I'm extremely happy with how everything has turned around after Naachiyaar. We, as an entire team, put in a lot of effort for the film and I was overwhelmed by the response to my performance," GV Prakash revealed to Firstpost in this exclusive conversation.

One of GV Prakash's highly-awaited upcoming projects is Sarvam Thaala Mayam, which marks the comeback of ace lensman Rajiv Menon as director after nearly two decades. His last directorial Kandukonden Kandukonden, which starred Ajith, Mammootty, Abbas, Aishwarya Rai and Tabu as leads, released in 2000.

"With Sarvam Thaala Mayam, I'm sure about reaching the next degree of good performance. Because this film revolves around the travel of a young boy who is a musician. So there will be a lot of changeovers and variations. It will be a different experience for South Indian moviegoers. It has five tracks by AR Rahman sir. It is really an excellent album to look forward to," said Prakash confidently about Sarvam Thaala Mayam, which also stars Aparna Balamurali and veteran Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu in essential roles.

Another exciting collaboration in GVP's upcoming slate is his film with director Vijay. Spilling some beans about the movie, which is currently in anascent stage, GVP said, "It is a very intense thriller and a film that will stand out from what Vijay sir has done so far." Prod him if the film will be on the lines of his campus-set thriller Pencil, GVP said, "Pencil was a murder mystery. This one is a survival thriller. It is full of performances. Also, it will be more of a background score-based film since it is a thriller."

Prakash will also star in national award-winning filmmaker Vasantha Balan's next untitled project. It must be noted that GVP made his debut as a music composer in Vasantha Balan's Veyil, which was bankrolled by director Shankar. "After Vijay's film, I have a project with Vasantha Balan sir which will be high on emotions. Also, I have signed a movie for Kalaipuli S. Thanu (producer of Kabali, Theri). Aramm fame Gopi Nainar's Karuppar Nagaram might take some time to kick off."

Ask him if he finds running from pillar to post for various projects a taxing experience, GVP said, "I did not find it very difficult to juggle between the films because I had done that when I was composing music. I composed the music for three different projects such as Aayiratthil Oruvan, Madarasapattinam, and Angaadi Theru simultaneously."

GVP's next immediate release will be rural family drama Sema, which is directed by Vallikanth and produced by national award-winning director Pandiraj. The film is slated to hit screens on May 25. "Sema is my first film set in a rural backdrop. It is Pandiraj's script, and it will be on the lines of Rajini Murugan and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, with family elements too."

GVP has also wrapped up the shooting of Kuppathu Raja, which marks the directorial debut of popular choreographer Baba Baskar. "Kuppathu Raja is a serious film with elements indigenous to the place like the slang and wit. The film is now in rerecording phase," he said. In 100% Kadhal, an official Tamil remake of Telugu film 100% Love, GVP is paired opposite Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame. The project is currently in the final stages of post-production.

Regarding his role as a music composer, Suriya 38, the untitled film of actor Suriya and director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame, is GVP's most anticipated high-profile project. "Suriya 38 will have a very different soundscape. The audience will get to see an entirely new dimension of my music. We are working on something truly special and I can't reveal anything more now," said GVP on a concluding note.

Updated Date: May 04, 2018 12:46 PM