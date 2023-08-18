With the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry, the audience has witnessed a lot of adorable pairs on the screen accompanied by a beautiful story that ruled the heart with their charm and chemistry. Be it in terms of its scale, canvas, and on top of everything, a fresh story, everyone is trying to deliver a well-studded package of entertainment, and saying that, the South cinema industry pioneering ahead of all won’t be wrong. They always have an engaging story to tell to the audience that does not follow the pathway of a remake.

While we have already seen many new stories and new pairs in the recent past, one fresh and original love story ‘Kushi‘ is on its way from the South that is going to begin the season of love with the pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

While the story and the music are convincing so far, what makes Kushi more special is the enchanting and fresh pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While Vijay has a solid screen presence, Samantha is lovely too. With these two coming together in this romantic tale, it certainly guarantees a good package of entertainment.

Vijay praised Samantha for showing up for the film’s promotion even though when she was not feeling completely well. The Kushi actor even went on to say that he wants Kushi to do well primarily for Samantha, as he feels that this is his responsibility towards her. This indeed says a lot about Vijay’s affection for his co-star Samantha, that we just can’t afford to miss in the film.