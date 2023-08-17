Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi have been creating waves among the audiences with its soulful songs and amazing trailer. Apart from this, one of the main centers of attraction is the desirable pairing of Vijay and Samantha and glimpses of their beautiful chemistry have been witnessed in the songs and the trailer and further at the biggest musical concert as well that was recently held at HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

The musical concert of the upcoming much-awaited musical drama Kushi has been a true mega musical night which was graced by Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, director, music composers, singers, and fans. At the musical event, the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was seen expressing his love and affection towards the co-actress Samantha while saying he wants to see a big smile on her face when the film releases on September 1.

Vijay also praised Samantha for showing up for the film’s promotion even though when she was not feeling completely well. The Kushi actor even went on to say that he wants Kushi to do well primarily for Samantha, as he feels that this is his responsibility towards her. This indeed says a lot about Vijay’s affection for his co-star Samantha, that we just can’t afford to miss in the film.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going by the trailer ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September.