Dr Preeta Arora, aka, Shraddha Arya is celebrating her 35th birthday today, 17 August. Born in New Delhi, the actress is known for her work in the Hindi film and television industry. Over the years, Shraddha Arya has established herself as one of the leading ladies in the television industry. Her chemistry with actor Dheeraj Dhoopar on Kundali Bhagya, has led to her winning not just awards but also the hearts of the audiences. The actress marked her TV debut in 2011 with Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She also received recognition for her portrayal of Paakhi in Tumhari Pakhi.

Shraddha Arya has also appeared in Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. She has also been featured in several music videos. The actress has a humongous fan following on social media and often shares snippets from her life to keep her fans updated and entertained. In 2021, she got married to Navy officer Rahul Nagal. As the actress celebrates her 35th birthday, here is a sneak peek into her Instagram gallery:

Dr Preeta looks stunning in a blue suit set from Pomcha. Keeping her style in line with her simple outfit, she completes her look with minimal accessories.

The actress looks dreamy in a white slit dress. She opted for a clean and minimal look, locked her tresses in a bun and topped it with a necklace and a silver bracelet. Shraddha Arya rocks her desi avatar and dazzles everyone in a white saree. We can't take our eyes off her and her beautiful necklace.



Arya can be seen flaunting her yet another saree look. The actress can be seen wearing a blue saree and playing with the pallu in a series of pictures.



The actress shared pictures where she can be seen having a gala time by the poolside. She opted for a casual look and donned a blue one-side shoulder top with denim shorts.





Tumhari Pakhi fame Shraddha Arya dazzles everyone in a simple white lehenga. She opted for a simple look overall and sealed the ensemble with heavy earrings.

