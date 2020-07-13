Kunal Kemmu's long-awaited comedy Lootcase to release on Disney+Hotstar on 31 July

Lootcase is among the many Bollywood films that will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+Hotstar as theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic

Actor Kunal Kemmu announced on social media that his long-awaited film Lootcase will finally be out on Disney+Hotstar on 31 July.

Here is Kemmu's announcement

I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July See you @raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz pic.twitter.com/jWQpYWEVkD — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 13, 2020

Kemmu plays Nandan Kumar, an "aam aadmi" (common man), who has to deal with the problems in his domestic life, like a financial crunch, and his son's incessant demands.

The makers released Lootcase's trailer in September last year. The clip shows Nandan discover an unattended suitcase full of money, and how his life takes a 360 degree turn. Soon enough, there are people on the lookout for this suitcase, like Vijay Raaz (who plays a gangster named Bala Rathore), and Gajraj Rao (MLA Patil). Rao's character puts a cop portrayed by Ranvir Shorey (Inspector Kolte) on an unofficial assignment to get the suitcase back.

Rasika Dugal plays Kemmu's wife Lata in the film, helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. Krishnan is also behind the TVF show Tripling.

Lootcase was scheduled to hit cinemas on 11 October, which was later postponed to 10 April.The comedy-drama is among the many Bollywood films that will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+Hotstar as theatres remain shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.