While the world welcomed the new year with great pomp and enthusiasm, it seems that 2023 started on a love-filled note for Bollywood actress Sana Saeed as well. The actress recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Csaba Wagner and we can’t be happier. Sana also shared a video from her dreamy proposal where her boyfriend went on one knee and popped the question. The two were twinning in black and looked quite adorable in the video. Notably, Sana is known for playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in the popular 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Shared on the occasion of 1 January, the video begins inside an indoor setting with Csaba going on one knee with the ring while Sana looks overwhelmed. Following this, as Sana accepts the proposal, the two also share a very heartwarming hug to cherish the moment. Sana also added a couple of selfies with her boyfriend in the video flaunting her beautiful ring. She completed the video by adding Taylor Swift’s famous song Love Story.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

As soon as the video went viral, many people took to the comment section and congratulated the couple. Sana’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-actor Parzaan Dastur also dropped a comment and congratulated her. Celebrities like Mukti Mohan, Tushar Kalia, Mudassar Khan, and Yuvraj Singh also conveyed their best wishes to her. Many of Sana’s fans were also quite excited about the actress’ big moment and showered love on her.

Notably, this is not the first time when the actress has gone public about her boyfriend. Time and again, Sana keeps sharing pictures with him and expresses her feelings. Recently, she shared another video celebrating a year of them dating each other.

