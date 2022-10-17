As Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turned 24 on October 16, a film directed by Karan Johar, here are five facts about the film people may not be aware of.

1. On the first day of the shooting, which also happened to be the first day of Karan Johar’s life as a film director, guess who turned up on his set unannounced? It was a set of a dentist’s chamber. Karan was instructing Sana Saeed, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter. When he turned around, standing right in front of him was none other than Goldie Hawn!!! She had been brought to the sets unannounced by Karan’s friend Parmeshwar Godrej. Before he could recover, Goldie said to Karan, “You are too young to be making a film.” Karan said there could have been no better beginning to his career as a director. I agree. From then onwards, Parmeshwar Godrej was invited to the first day’s shooting of every Karan Johar directorial.

2. The role of Aman Mehra that Salman Khan eventually did, was first offered to Saif Ali Khan, who, at that point of time, was unsure about second leads. Saif said no. Karan then almost finalized Chandrachur Singh, who asked him to come over for a narration. “I live at Seven Bungalows,” Chandrachur said. South Mumbai’s Karan Johar had no idea where or what Seven Bungalows was. “Why is he showing off? And in which of those seven bungalows does he actually live?” Karan remembers wondering. Salman stepped into the role without charging a single penny.

3. No one knows this, but the Scotland schedule of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was shot by Santosh Sivan. The rest of the film was photographed by another Santosh, the master craftsman Santosh Thundiyil, who was unable to free himself for the foreign shooting. Karan’s father Yash Johar requested Sivan, who readily agreed. Santosh Sivan completed the ten-day schedule of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland, including the title song, in just five days. Thereafter, Yash Johar couldn’t stop loving this cost-effective technician.

4. The tune for the opening lines of the title song Tum paas aaye yun muskuraye tumne na jaane kya sapne dikhaye were given to Karan Johar by actor Jugal Hansraj, who is even thanked in the credits of the film. Jugal’s contribution went far beyond the film, as the opening lines of the title song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are now the permanent signature tune played with the logo of Dharma Productions.

5. Rani Mukerji’s role had many options. It was first offered to Twinkle Khanna, for whom the role was written. After she said no, it went to Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai, Tabu and Urmila Matondkar. All of them said no. Rani’s name was recommended by Karan’s friend Aditya Chopra. She is now Mrs Aditya Chopra.

