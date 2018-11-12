You are here:

Kubra Sait defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui after Niharika Singh accuses him of sexual harassment

FP Staff

November 12, 2018 10:18:39 IST

Kubra Sait has spoken out in defense of her Sacred Games co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after he was called out by former Miss India and actor Niharika Singh. Singh's story was shared by journalist Sandhya Menon, who has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement.

Kubbra Sait and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Sacred Games. Image via Twitter. @Saubhag73393231

Sait backed Siddiqui and wrote that one must identify the difference between a relationship gone bad and a #MeToo story, adding that Singh's statement was "incorrectly placed:.

In her account, Singh had described Siddiqui as a "sexually repressed Indian man, whose toxic male entitlement grew with his success." He is yet to comment on the allegations posed against him.

In 2017, Singh, along with Siddiqui's former girlfriend Sunita Rajwar, had criticised him for "exploiting and disrespecting" women to sell his autobiography, An Ordinary Life, which was later withdrawn by the publisher.

