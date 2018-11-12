Kubra Sait defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui after Niharika Singh accuses him of sexual harassment

Kubra Sait has spoken out in defense of her Sacred Games co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after he was called out by former Miss India and actor Niharika Singh. Singh's story was shared by journalist Sandhya Menon, who has been at the forefront of the #MeToo movement.

Sait backed Siddiqui and wrote that one must identify the difference between a relationship gone bad and a #MeToo story, adding that Singh's statement was "incorrectly placed:.

A relationship gone sour, isn’t #MeToo someone needs to recognise the toxic difference before we go picking sides.

I stand by #NawazuddinSiddiqui or #Nowaz as a man. — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) November 10, 2018

I stand by the fact that although Niharika Singh may have had a tough time in the industry, categorising her once personal relationship as a #MeToo statement is incorrectly placed. We as humans are flawed. That isn’t gender specific. — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) November 10, 2018

In her account, Singh had described Siddiqui as a "sexually repressed Indian man, whose toxic male entitlement grew with his success." He is yet to comment on the allegations posed against him.

In 2017, Singh, along with Siddiqui's former girlfriend Sunita Rajwar, had criticised him for "exploiting and disrespecting" women to sell his autobiography, An Ordinary Life, which was later withdrawn by the publisher.

