Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for Netflix's Sacred Games season 2 in Mumbai; to reprise role as Sartaj Singh

Amid rumours of Sacred Games season 2 being halted for the time being, Saif Ali Khan began shooting for the second season of Netflix's first Indian original at Xavier Institute of Communication, Mumbai,reports Deccan Chronicle.

Saif Ali Khan will be reprising his role as Inspector Sartaj Singh and will be soon joined by Neeraj Kabi, who essayed the role of Parulkar in the series, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Anurag Kashyap, the co-director of the crime-show, had been under fire for his alleged inaction in former Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl's sexual misconduct row. Moreover, Sacred Games lead writer Varun Grover had also been accused of sexual misconduct in an anonymous Twitter post, which he "categorically denied", later coming out with a statement, detailing his side of the story.

On 25 October, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos announced that it had green lit the Sacred Games, continuing its association with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and writer Varun Grover. The streaming giant in a statement said that the decision was taken following an independent investigation.

Sacred Games, based on author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The first season of the series premiered on Netflix on 6 July. The thriller series had been renewed for a second season earlier in September.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2018 11:43 AM